Travel Saga Tourism brings the future of travelling with flexible itineraries

The tourism industry is surely a globally competitive one. So, when a new tourism company takes it by storm, it certainly is working hard. Travel Saga Tourism is one such growing tourism company in Dubai that provides excellent services and tailor-made tour packages for UAE and the world. One can easily tick off their travel bucket list with Travel Saga's wide range of tours and transportation services.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good news for avid travellers! Travel Saga Tourism is a growing tourism company which can help you plan and book your trip to UAE. They have been helping travellers in exploring what they want in a very easy way. With their growing customer base all over the world, people have started to put trust in their services. They offer a wide range of activities and tours in the Middle East so that there is something for everyone. From adventure seekers looking for adventurous activities to culture enthusiasts looking to learn more about Arabic culture, they have it all.

About Travel Saga Tourism

Established in 2021, Travel Saga Tourism is one of the top destination management companies in Dubai. They have received their licence from the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), and are located in the Deira City Centre (Dubai, UAE). They have set up offices, and travel desks in hotels across the globe. This is a way of helping guests by providing them with one-to-one travel assistance. The executives on the desk will not only suggest them the possible destinations to visit but also design their itineraries according to their convenience. Moreover, they have a good name in the tourism business and thus are favourites among other businesses and travel agents for B2B benefits. Similarly, many people are pleased by their website as it is easy to navigate with safe and secure payment options. The brand's vision aligns with its understanding of providing customers with the best experience possible.

Their Services

The major Unique Selling Point of the company is its tailor-made travel packages. Many of their customers have claimed it as the Amazon of the Travelling industry, seeing how easy it is to book its services. By looking at the variety of activities available in UAE, it can be easily said they provide a large variety of services. So, here are a few services offered by Travel Saga:

Guided City Tours & Sightseeing( 8hrs/ 4hrs)

Guided City Tour and sightseeing is one way to get a tour of the whole city in a fixed amount of time, where they cover the major attractions of the city. For instance, if a person is coming to the UAE for a small amount of time, they can choose from the different Guided City tour packages, and make the most out of their time. Their Dubai city tours are the bestselling guided tours, as they have two options- Half day (4 hours), and Full Day (8 hours).

Desert Safaris

Desert safari is one of the most famous activities that takes place in the deserts of Dubai. Their Desert Safaris embodies the grandeur and charm of Arabian hospitality, where everyone can get an adrenaline rush, food, and entertainment in the same activity. The desert safari in Dubai takes place in the mornings and evenings. You can enjoy a morning desert safari with a bedouin breakfast or opt for an entertaining and adventurous evening desert safari with a BBQ dinner.

Visa assistance

Visa assistance is one of the most helpful services they provide to their customers. Their visa service can be extended in two categories- one for Dubai, and another one for international visas.

Dubai Visa: They provide Tourist visas (for 30 and 60 days), Transit visas (for 48 and 96 hours), and Airport change visas.

International Visa: They offer visas for various places like Singapore , the UK, Egypt , etc.

Luxury Car Rental

Their customers can fulfil their dream of sitting and driving a luxury car with their Luxury Car rental services. Some of the most famous luxury cars that they offer on a rental basis are Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, and Range Rover.

Private Yacht Rental

Their Yacht rentals are the best way to explore the beautiful water of the city. With Travel Saga's world-class amenities, visitors can spend some leisure time and enjoy while cruising through the beautiful sea.

Supplier Of Luxury Cars and a Yacht

Travel Saga Tourism has its own fleet of luxury cars that they rent with chauffeur services and an in-house yacht. Other businesses can also connect with them to get their in-house products at affordable rates. This way, Travel Saga is both a B2C and B2B company. So, it sure is a reliable travel and tourism company for customers and businesses alike.

In a Nutshell

It can be said that Travel Saga Tourism is one of the rising tourist companies in Dubai. With their tailor-made tour packages and amazing services, they have been consistent in serving their customers with quality experiences. To learn more about their product and services visit their website www.travelsaga.com or call them on their phone number +971 4 268 4645.

Media Contact

Jeetu Sainani, Travel Saga Tourism, 971 42684645, [email protected], https://travelsaga.com

