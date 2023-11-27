Travel Writer Creates a Guided Journal to Record Special Moments and Places

Serafini combines vacation-themed photographs with inspirational quotes and writing prompts to create a guided vacation journal full of thoughts and adventures. Post this

"This journal, in a way, also becomes a story of the getaway home itself, almost as if the people who live and play in the space over the years create generational stories that are passed down," said Serafini. "Homes have stories when people enjoy them!"

This idea was born from Serafini's passion for writing journals while traveling. She believes there is value in documenting your memory-making moments and sharing stories. In today's fast-paced, digital world, she hopes this will encourage guests to hold a pen, while relaxing at a home-away-from-home, and relive the moments, the laughter, the gatherings, the conversations, the food and the journey.

"Travel has always been a driving force in my life," said Serafini. "It began with my first overseas trip, as a high school student, to Bavaria, Germany, where I journaled each day, and my wanderlust has continued throughout my life, along with my passion for journaling."

"Getaway Home - Your Stories and Adventures from Your Home Away From Home"

By Michelle Serafini

ISBN: 9781665728782 (softcover); 9781665728805 (hardcover); 9781665728799 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Michelle Serafini is passionate about the value of sharing stories and making memories. She is a travel and lifestyle writer, coastal real estate agent, and speaker. Michelle has been writing professionally for over 30 years as a public relations professional, marketing executive, and real estate agent. To learn more, please visit ANoteFromTheCoast.com or follow her @michelle_serafini or @anotefromthecoast.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Michelle Serafini