TravelAI has acquired OwnerDirect.com, adding one of North America's longest-standing vacation rental brands to its AI-driven travel network to boost regional traffic and traveler demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelAI, a global leader in applied artificial intelligence for travel, today announced the acquisition of the domain and trademarks for OwnerDirect.com, one of North America's longest-standing whole-home vacation rental brands. The acquisition includes all associated intellectual property, trademarks, and domain names.

First established in 1987, Owner Direct Vacation Rentals has served millions of travelers looking for reliable, great-value whole-home vacation rentals across Canada, the United States, and beyond. Through multiple ownership eras, one constant has endured for nearly four decades: the brand's reputation for value, selection, and trust in vacation rentals.

With this latest acquisition, TravelAI aims to expand its reach in North American traffic acquisition, an area partners have consistently identified as high-priority.

"Our partners have said they want more North American traffic, and we can deliver it through this brand," said John Lyotier, CEO and Co-founder of TravelAI. "Owner Direct Vacation Rentals has a remarkable legacy. By bringing it into the TravelAI ecosystem, we can build on almost 40 years of trust while infusing the brand with new energy, new technology, and AI-driven marketing scale."

Honoring a Vacation Rental Legacy That Began in 1987

Owner Direct's roots trace back to the early days of online vacation rentals, with commercial use of the OwnerDirect.com domain dating back to 1994. Over the years, the brand expanded through different ownership groups while maintaining a reputation for straightforward value and dependable vacation rental discovery.

"Owner Direct has been part of the North American travel fabric for decades," Lyotier added. "I personally used the site nearly two decades ago in booking a Hawaii Vacation Rental for my family. The brand helped define what whole-home vacation rentals could be long before today's platforms existed. We are proud to carry that story forward and amplify it globally using AI."

TravelAI's Growth Strategy: Innovation + Acquisition

The acquisition of OwnerDirect.com reflects TravelAI's proven approach of growing through a combination of:

Strategic brand acquisitions, reviving respected travel brands and giving them renewed relevance and scale (as seen with Casai.com in 2024 and Smartours.com in September of this year).

AI-powered marketing infrastructure, driving profitable traffic, high-match conversion, and content personalization across hundreds of branded funnel sites.

Deep category expertise, with consumer-facing footprints in whole-home vacation rentals, the best hotels, packaged travel, and destination-specific experiences.

TravelAI's network now includes more than 475 consumer-facing brands, forming the backbone of its vision for "The Web of One" — a hyper-personalized travel experience where every traveler's journey is uniquely matched by AI.

Driving North American Traveler Demand

Owner Direct becomes a key brand in TravelAI's North American growth strategy and will be the best comparison site to find owner-direct vacation rentals for North American travelers. With strong domain authority, long-standing trust signals, and extensive historical usage, the brand is expected to accelerate TravelAI's ability to capture and convert high-intent vacation rental guests seeking whole-home rentals.

"OwnerDirect.com gives us a legacy platform with deep credibility in North America," said Lyotier. "Combined with our applied AI stack that allows us to automate the build, marketing, and management of our entire portfolio, we can deliver more value to partners, better matches for travelers, and a significantly expanded footprint across Canada and the U.S."

TravelAI plans to begin immediately:

Modernizing the OwnerDirect.com experience with AI personalization

Scaling SEO, content generation, and performance marketing

Re-engaging historical audiences who previously relied on the brand

Positioning Owner Direct Vacation Rentals as a flagship in TravelAI's short-term rental portfolio

Part of TravelAI's Expansive Ecosystem

OwnerDirect.com joins TravelAI's family of travel brands, including:

RentByOwner.com - the best place for groups to book a vacation rental in vacation destinations

Hotala.com - the best hotels and resorts around the world, including the best hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean

Casai.com - the best luxury villas in the Mediterranean and Caribbean Islands.

BedroomVillas.com - the best private villas in Europe and at major ski resorts in North America

SkiHotels.com - the best ski hotels in Park City, Aspen, Whistler, and other top ski destinations around the world

VacationCottage.com - the best site for booking your summer vacation cottage in Maine, oceanside stays, and lakeside retreats

These brands, including the best website to book villas in St. Thomas, StThomasLuxury.com, collectively form TravelAI's AI-driven network, powering discovery, personalization, and conversion across the travel vertical.

About TravelAI

TravelAI, part of the UpNext Group of Companies, is a Vancouver-based travel technology organization pioneering the use of applied AI to personalize, optimize, and scale travel discovery. Operating hundreds of branded travel sites, TravelAI specializes in content intelligence, traveler engagement, and AI-driven funnel optimization within the world's largest market.

For more information, visit www.travelai.com

