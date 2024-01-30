TravelinCoupons.com: How Google's Core Updates Kills The Small Business Owner

"I was just a mom trying to earn passive income for my family, and all of it was wiped away overnight," laments Susan Frese, the website's heartbroken owner. Post this

"I was just a mom trying to earn passive income for my family, and all of it was wiped away overnight," laments Susan Frese, the website's heartbroken owner. The fallout from Google's core updates has forced her to release part-time workers who have been loyal for years, resulting in a loss of valuable institutional knowledge. "I have cried so many tears. I was doing everything right. Google killed the everyday blogger, and the authentic content Google speaks to is just another way to gaslight us all, but my site was an outlier. I was authentic and knew how to monetize it. You would never know it was just me and a couple of part-time workers running this site. I was up there with Groupon dominating keywords around attractions and tours."

Despite Susan Frese's dedication and recent investment of approximately $40,000 to update the site, the core updates have left her with more questions than answers. Google has provided no clear reason why the update devastated her website's traffic, leaving her in the dark and struggling to recover everything she had built over eight years. "This is where I feel change needs to happen. I want a scorecard and tools from Google that state if I do this, then the outcome I will see is this - similar to your credit report," said Susan.

Susan Frese's site was unique in its commitment to providing accurate and valuable discounts, ensuring visitors had access to genuine offers. Unlike some coupon sites that drop cookies without delivering any real value, Susan personally called attractions, cross-referenced various sources, and conducted thorough research to ensure the information on her site was both real and valuable.

Susan is seeking assistance from the SEO community and legal recourse. "It is not right that Google's core updates can devastate businesses without clear explanations or avenues for improvement," said Susan. The lack of transparency leaves website owners like Susan uncertain about their future, as investing substantial resources in rebuilding now feels akin to gambling at the casino, with no clear odds of success.

Susan Frese invites journalists, SEO experts, and legal professionals to delve into her story. She hopes that by sharing her experience, she can shed light on the challenges small website owners face in the ever-changing landscape of search engine algorithms. Her fight for justice and website recovery underscores the need for accountability and support for those impacted by these updates. "It wasn't just this update. Updates for years have tanked traffic for so many," said Susan.

For media inquiries, interviews, legal assistance, or to offer SEO support, please get in touch with Susan Frese at [email protected].

