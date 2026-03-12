Traveling Solo, Not Alone: Five Tours Redefine What It Means To Travel On Your Own

Tour Operators of the United States Tour Operators Association Respond to Growing Demand with Connection-Driven Itineraries, Offers and Programs Designed for Solo Travelers

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solo travel continues to surge in popularity, with more travelers jetting off on journeys alone. The U.S. Solo Travel market was valued at $95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $191.69 billion by 2030 according to Research and Markets. Traveling independently can open doors to deeper cultural experiences and personal discovery, while also allowing for connections and shared moments with fellow travelers.

"Solo travel doesn't have to mean traveling alone," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of United States Tour Operators Association. "Rather than navigating a destination entirely on their own, solo travelers can join guided tours that let them connect not only with the places they visit, but also with like-minded explorers."

Many tour operator members of The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) cater to solo travelers with dedicated itineraries, programming, and waived solo supplements that remove some of the traditional barriers of traveling on one's own.

The following is a sampling of tours tailored to solo travelers by USTOA tour operator members:

G Adventures' Solo-ish Adventures have reimagined solo group travel by placing community at the core with front-loaded itineraries to encourage quick connection. All of G Adventures' Solo-ish Adventures are led by female guides and include a "Me Day" for independent exploration. On the Solo-ish Cambodia tour, travelers will trek through the lush jungles of the Cardamom Mountains, dive into the turquoise waters of Koh Rong, and indulge in delicious local cuisine. The 10-day trip starts at $1,349 per person with departures starting in March 2026.

Goway recently launched a line of itineraries designed specifically for women traveling solo. All trips are tailored for female travelers and the price includes a private room. The Secrets of India: A Women's Journey traces northern India's heritage from Delhi to Agra. Travelers are immersed in Indian culture with small group touring, enriching museum and temple visits, a majestic boat ride in Lake Pichola where white marble palaces frame the shore, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience at Molecule Air Bar where gastronomy meets theater. Departures are available in October and November 2026 and January and March 2027. The 12-day trip starts at $6,785 per person.

EF Go Ahead Tours offers curated trips for solo travelers that include a private room at no added cost, plenty of time to explore independently, as well as group activities designed to maximize bonding between travelers. The Ireland for Solo Travelers tour is a whirlwind cultural immersion with visits to Dublin's St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Cliffs of Moher, Blarney Castle, and of course plenty of stops at pubs for pints of Guinness. Each activity is designed to maximize bonding between travelers. Departures available through 2028, starting at $3,409.

For solo travelers seeking value and less crowds, Globus offers Escapes itineraries with off-season savings and no single supplement on most of its departure dates. The eight-day Swiss Escape begins with sightseeing in Zurich and Neuchâtel with its medieval cathedrals and castles. Next up, spend a few days soaking in the grandeur of Lake Geneva before heading to Lucerne. The tour concludes in Lugano, the city famous for its blend of Swiss and Italian culture. 2026 departure dates are available in October, November, and December with prices starting at $1,799.

Abercombie & Kent offers 50% on single supplements for select 2026 journeys. The company's nine-day Glorious Gardens of England and Chelsea Flower Show journey centers on the world-renowned five-day extravaganza of brilliant blooms and expertly designed gardens. Guests will visit English castles and estates known for their immaculately designed grounds including an exclusive tour of Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, where you'll tour areas typically closed to the public. Departs on May 13, 2026, price starts at $19,193 with single supplement savings.

More tour operator programs and tours for solo travelers can be found at ustoa.com/blog/national-plan-a-solo-vacation-day.

About USTOA:

Representing $24.4 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 8.4 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

