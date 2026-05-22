TravelingWiki & SportsFanWiki Announce 920-9-SPORTS, 682-4-AUTISM, 567-2-TRAVEL for Live, Free, Spanish & English, Voice & Text Sports Venue, Travel, Disability Guidance

TravelingWiki commemorates launch of services at Top 50 US professional & collegiate sports venues and New Voice & Text customer service with appearances with leading female model talent; Hollywood actresses; leading professional & college athletes; & more

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the expansion of SportsFanWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of sports venue information for fans with Non Visible Disabilities, and TravelingWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of airport resource information for travelers with Non Visible Disabilities, into free, live phone customer assistance, offered in Spanish and English, and offered via Text and Voice, augmenting the offering in 15 languages of web services via TravelingWiki and web services in 3 languages via SportsFanWiki. Live Free, Multilingual, & IVR Free Voice and Text customer service are available via 920-9-SPORTS & 682-4-AUTISM. 567-2-TRAVEL is now offered via one or more experts with over twenty years of both travel and sports expertise to provide Spanish & English, customized consulting advice for travel and/or sports journeys involving families that may benefit from the type of Sports, Travel and other guidance offered within the TravelingWiki and SportsFanWiki databases.

The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki,com, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports. The SportsFanWiki database has grown quickly and now covers the Top 50 US Sports Venues (as measured via capacity) and all US Sports Venues with a capacity above 65,000 fans. TravelingWiki CEO and SportsFanWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter commemorates launch of services at the Top 50 US professional & collegiate sports venues with appearances with leading female model talent, Hollywood actresses; leading professional & college athletes; & many more.

Sports Venues now serviced in Spanish, French & English, including expansion into Text and Voice Live Servicing via 920-9-SPORTS & 682-4-AUTISM, include: Mercedes Benz Stadium; Sanford Stadium; Jordan-Hare Stadium; Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium; M&T Bank Stadium; Tiger Stadium; Levi's Stadium; Lane Stadium; Fenway Park; Gillette Stadium; TD Garden; Bank of America Stadium; Paycor Stadium; Memorial Stadium; Huntington Bank Field; Rocket Arena; Progressive Field; Kyle Field; Williams-Brice Stadium; Ohio Stadium; AT&T Stadium; Cotton Bowl / Fair Park Dallas; Empower Field at Mile High; Ford Field; Michigan Stadium; Spartan Stadium; Reynolds Razorback Stadum; Ben Hill Griffin Stadium; Lambeau Field; NRG Stadium; Kinnick Stadium; Everbank Stadium; GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium; Neyland Stadium; Allegiant Stadium; Michelob ULTRA Arena; T-Mobile Arena; Memorial Stadium; Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Rose Bowl; SoFi Stadium; Camp Randall Stadium; Hard Rock Stadium; U.S. Bank Stadium; Nissan Stadium; Caesar's Superdome; Citi Field; Madison Square Garden; MetLife Stadium; Yankee Stadium; Gaylord Stadium; Notre Dame Stadium; Lincoln Financial Field; Acrisure Stadium; Dome at America's Center; Husky Stadium; Lumen Field; Doak Campbell Stadium; Raymond James Stadium; Bryant-Denny Stadium; and Beaver Stadium.

Airports now serviced in 15 languages, including expansion into Text and Voice Live Servicing via 920-9-SPORTS & 682-4-AUTISM, include: Akron-Canton Airport; Albuquerque Airport; Appleton Airport; Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport; Austin Airport; Baltimore Washington Airport; Birmingham Airport; Boise Airport; Boston Logan International Airport; Bradley International Airport; Buffalo Niagara International Airport; Cedar Rapids Airport; Charleston International Airport; Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Chicago Midway Airport; Chicago O'Hare Airport; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport; Colorado Springs Airport; Dallas Fort Worth Airport; Dallas Love Field; Daniel K Inouye Honolulu International Airport; Denver International Airport; Des Moines Airport; Detroit Metro Airport; Dubuque Regional Airport; Fort Lauderdale Airport; Fort Wayne Airport; Grand Rapids Gerald R Ford International Airport; George Bush Intercontinental Airport; Hollywood Burbank Airport; Houston Hobby Airport; Indianapolis International Airport; Jacksonville Airport; JFK Airport; John Glenn International Airport; John Wayne Orange County Airport; Kahului Airport; LaGuardia Airport; Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport; Long Beach Airport; Los Angeles International Airport; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; Luis Munoz Marin International Airport; Kansas City International Airport; Manchester (NH) Airport; Miami International Airport; Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; Minneapolis Airport; Myrtle Beach International Airport; Nashville Airport; Newark Liberty International Airport; Oakland Airport; Eppley Airfield – Omaha Airport; Ontario Airport; Orlando International Airport; Palm Beach Airport; Palm Springs Airport; Philadelphia International Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Pittsburgh International Airport; Portland (OR) International Airport; Raleigh Durham Airport; Richmond Airport; Sacramento Airport; St. Louis Lambert International Airport; Salt Lake City Airport; San Antonio Airport; San Diego Airport; San Francisco International Airport; San Jose Airport; Santa Barbara Airport; Seattle International Airport; Sioux Gateway Airport; Southwest Florida International Airport; Tampa Airport; Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport; Tulsa International Airport; Washington Dulles Airport; and Washington Reagan National Airport.

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com and http://www.SportsFanWiki.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation