TravelingWiki Foundation commemorates an extremely successful CES 2026 Sports Card Event and grows its work at the Jan 10 Houston Card Show and the NFL Championship.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation, the largest non-profit resource center globally assisting 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities with aviation mobility resources across 75 US Airports, announces important roundtable discussions at the TravelingWiki CES 2026 Event on the State of Sports Cards in 2026, which was contemporaneously noted as one of CES' "hottest" events via Google's AI [FTNT1] and included:
(1) Presentation by Jeff Jaech, CEO American Baseball Card Museum;
(2) Comments by Dan Bliss, CEO Front Row Card Show; and
(3) Comments by Dakota Hosley, CEO Vegas Card Show.
TravelingWiki's launch of http://houston-sports.com and hosting of a January 10th Houston Sports Card Night (to be held Hyatt Regency, 1000 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX) occurs contemporaneous with the assiduous planning of a second consecutive year of events surrounding the NFL Championship (this year in Santa Clara, CA). More information about TravelingWiki's growing portfolio of major sporting event activities can be found at http://www.BigGameEvent.com. More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.
TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "TravelingWiki intends to double resources during 2026 for the 20M served, and we look forward to leveraging sports, technology and other major events to promote free resources for those in the Non Visible Disabled Community we serve."
FTNT1: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jonathansutter_hot-ces26-activity-7414383379175092226-iXQq?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAT9q9gB3euIXX_jeQrlvTxsN-bA7j-c3Qo
JONATHAN SUTTER, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com
