TravelingWiki Commemorates Launch of AIML-HQ.com (Neurodiversity AI and ML Research) & ProFootball365.com (Special Needs Sports Awareness) with Engagement with Arsenio Hall, Vernon Davis, Shawn Kemp, Talanoa Hufanga, and Troy Franklin

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation, the largest non-profit resource center globally assisting 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities with aviation mobility resources across 75 US Airports, announces its launch of two additional free resources for the stakeholders served via TravelingWiki:

(1) AIML-HQ.com – Providing the AI and Machine Learning research presented when TravelingWiki Foundation led the first ever Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop at the 2024 Proceedings of NeurIPS, one of the most prestigious AI, Machine Learning and Computational Neuroscience research proceedings globally; and

(2) ProFootball365.com – Commemorating TravelingWiki's work at major sporting events such as the NFL's Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, the World Series, MLB's All Star Game and more.

TravelingWiki foundation commemorated this work with meetings with various entertainment and sports figures, including:

(1) Engaging Arsenio Hall in Hollywood on TraveilngWiki's non profit work [FTNT1];

(2) Engaging Vernon Davis in the Bay Area to discuss his impact in sports and TravelingWiki's work [FTNT2]);

(3) Engaging Shawn Kemp in the Bay Area to discuss his status as a playmaker in basketball and TravelingWiki's attempt to provide imperative resources for 20M [FTNT3]; and

(4) Engaging the NFL's (Denver Broncos) Talanoa Hufanga and Troy Franklin in Denver to discuss resources offered via TravelingWiki Foundation, including in Denver [FTNT4].

The work also emanates from TravelingWiki Foundation's four consecutive years of fundraising for Denver Area Youth during the December Holiday Season, as commemorated via fundraising activity in coordination with Romano's of Littleton (during a Fundraiser donating 20% of eligible proceeds, to be held December 17, 2025 [FTNT5]); Bagel Deli of Denver; and in coordination with support from Littleton Mayor Kyle Schlachter [FTNT6].

More information about the non profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

