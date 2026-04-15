This TravelingWiki Library Resources Program offers the resources of TravelingWiki via the electronic library resource databases of community libraries, expanding access of the public to TravelingWiki's free aviation mobility resources.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In advance of major 2026 sports events such as the 2026 MLB All Star Game and the 2026 NFL Draft, TravelingWiki Foundation announces the expansion of The TravelingWiki Library Resources Program to the Library System in the City of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. [1] This expands upon similar launches across the US, including in Iowa with Des Moines Public Library. This TravelingWiki Library Resources Program offers the resources of TravelingWiki via the electronic library resource databases of community libraries, expanding access of the public to TravelingWiki's free aviation mobility resources.

TravelingWiki also launches KobeRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Kobe Bryant for TravelingWiki Foundation's charitable efforts. This follows TravelingWiki Foundation's recent launches of MantleRookies.com, MJRookies.com and ShoheiRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Mickey Mantle, Michael Jordan and Shohei Ohtani, respectively.

The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered, including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports card sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Libraries are critical for the community, regardless of status or economic classification, to have access to resources. TravelingWiki spent tremendous amounts of time as a youth at the library and read to other youth as our CEO's first volunteer activity, and this opportunity to expand library-based resources is an honor for our charity."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

[1] TravelingWiki's resources at Cedar Rapids Library can be found at https://www.crlibrary.org/community-resources.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation