TravelingWiki Foundation & Just Bee Announce a New Partnership for South Carolina Residents After Just Bee's Work on Rio's Bill (Autism Designation on SC License Plates)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation and Just Bee announce a new partnership to augment resources for South Carolina residents on the Autism Spectrum. Just Bee is a South Carolina 501(c)(3) raising awareness, creating partnerships, and providing training to create sensory-friendly communities. Just Bee has recently worked to pass Rio's Bill (H.4956 and H.5024) to enable families with Autism to have their South Carolina license plate indicate that someone in the car is on the Autism Spectrum and is working on legislation for mandatory First Responder Training in Autism and Neurodiversity (H.3285). Just Bee's First Responder Training was just accredited by the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. TravelingWiki, the largest resource center globally documenting resources for those with Non-Visible Disabilities at 75 US Airports (all FAA Large & Medium Hub Airports in the US) in 13 languages, is honored to partner with Just Bee as part of collaborative efforts to grow resources available to Neurodiverse families.