TravelingWiki Foundation Adds Free Travel Resources in Korean, its Fifteenth Language, to its Growing Portfolio of Services

TravelingWiki now offers free resources throughout the US Airport Ecosystem in fifteen of the world's most spoken languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese, Russian, Dutch and Korean.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of its portfolio of free Disability Travel resources via US Department of Homeland Security (TSA Cares) for the Non Visible Disability community in its fifteenth global language, Korean. This follows the rapid expansion of TravelingWiki in search results of South Korea's largest search engine, Naver, and the appearance of TravelingWiki with one of the largest South Korea based YouTubers globally, 노빠꾸탁재훈. TravelingWiki now offers free resources throughout the US Airport Ecosystem in fifteen of the world's most spoken languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese, Russian, Dutch and Korean.