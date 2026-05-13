TravelingWiki Foundation Announces SportsFanWiki.com via TravelingWiki Now Serves Top 25 US Sports Venues & All US Sports Venues with Capacity Above 75,000

The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation recently announced the launch of SportsFanWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of sports venue information for fans with Non Visible Disabilities. The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports. The SportsFanWiki database has grown quickly and now covers the Top 25 US Sports Venues (as measured via capacity) and all US Sports Venues with a capacity above 75,000 fans.