For Second Year, TravelingWiki Foundation Raises Autism Awareness with Significant Presence at CES

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --TravelingWiki Foundation, the largest non-profit resource center globally assisting 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities with aviation mobility resources across 75 US Airports, announces its engagement at CES 2026, including:

(1) CardForACause.com / ProFootball365.com – Commemorating TravelingWiki's work at major sporting events such as the NFL's Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, the World Series, MLB's All Star Game and more, TravelingWiki now expands its sports work at technology events, with TravelingWiki Foundation holding a first of its kind Sports Card Event at the Bellagio Hotel during Tuesday January 6, 2026 (the Tuesday of CES 2026) (Registration Link at FTNT1); and

(2) AIML-HQ.com – TravelingWiki Foundation, after leading AI and Machine Learning research presented when TravelingWiki Foundation led the first ever Neurodiversity Affinity Workshop at the 2024 Proceedings of NeurIPS, one of the most prestigious AI, Machine Learning and Computational Neuroscience research proceedings globally, will attend once again the Neurodiversity related events at CES.

TravelingWiki Foundation commemorates this work with meetings with various entertainment, leadership and sports figures, including a meeting on December 23, 2025 with Governor Greg Abbott (TX) (FTNT2), one of a number of recent meetings with US State governors of both major political parties to discuss TravelingWiki's non partisan work for 20M Americans via DHS/TSA of the most recent two (Biden & Trump) White House administrations.

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

FTNT1: While spots remain, registration (Free) is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sports-card-meetup-at-bellagio-during-ces-2026-tues-jan-6-9am-tickets-1978840036819?aff=oddtdtcreator

FTNT2: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jonathansutter_very-proud-of-what-youre-doing-jonathan-ugcPost-7409373967129636864-soUj?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAT9q9gB3euIXX_jeQrlvTxsN-bA7j-c3Qo

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, http://www.TravelingWiki.com

