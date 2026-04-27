The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki.com, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports and leverages the launch of a GenAI platform to ensure access across society to expanded disability resources information.
LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of SportsFanWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of sports venue information for fans with Non Visible Disabilities. The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki.com, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports.
The launch of SportsFanWiki occurs at the same time as the launch of ShoheiAutographs.com; MantleRookies.com; KobeRookies.com; and LebronRookies.com, offering market leading sports card inventory of Shohei Ohtani, Mickey Mantle, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James, respectively. The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.
TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to expand to sports venue disability information, offered free to the public and funded via the the sale of cards from the extraordinary careers of Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Shohei Ohtani and Mickey Mantle, to highlight the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community."
More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.
Media Contact
Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com
Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com
SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation
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