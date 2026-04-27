TravelingWiki Foundation Launches SportsFanWiki.com, Providing Disabled Fans with Sports Venue Specific Information in Wiki Format

The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki.com, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports and leverages the launch of a GenAI platform to ensure access across society to expanded disability resources information.

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of SportsFanWiki.com, providing a comprehensive database of sports venue information for fans with Non Visible Disabilities. The setup of SportsFanWiki.com mirrors the extremely successful format of TravelingWiki.com, which documents disability resources for all FAA Large Sized and FAA Medium Sized hub airports.