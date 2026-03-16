TravelingWiki Foundation's Services Profiled Via One of the US' Leading Sports Radio Platforms

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the profiling of its free disability resources on KRLD-FM, 105.3 The Fan Sports Radio in Dallas, Texas. The services offered, as referenced and as described in the resource platform, include new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The profiling included the description of TravelingWiki's funding of its work (via its CardForACause.com platform) of free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations. See FTNT1. TravelingWiki Foundation is now a permanent vendor at the Dallas Card Show, one of the world's leading card shows. Surrounding the profiling and work via the Dallas Card Show, TravelingWiki Foundation was also honored to meet with Matt Plummer, Board Member, Muscular Dystrophy Association. See FTNT2.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to note the expansion of recognition of the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community. Access to mobility is critical, and TravelingWiki takes its role in documenting resources for 20M Americans via the Biden & Trump WHs, under TSA Cares, very seriously."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

FTNT1: https://youtube.com/shorts/BgTfaMrLbdc?si=3m4N8Re3ZZY28fTM.

FTNT2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzQPx48PZjs.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation