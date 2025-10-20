TravelingWiki now offers free resources throughout the US Airport Ecosystem in fourteen of the world's most spoken languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese, Russian, and Dutch.
ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of its portfolio of free Disability Travel resources via US Department of Homeland Security (TSA Cares) for the Non Visible Disability community in its fourteenth global language, Dutch. TravelingWiki now offers free resources throughout the US Airport Ecosystem in fourteen of the world's most spoken languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese, Russian, and Dutch.
The launch of free Dutch language travel resources by TravelingWiki Foundation follows intensive work over recent weeks as TravelingWiki grows from offering resources at 50 US Airport (including all FAA Large Hubs) to 150 US Airports, including every FAA designated Small, Medium and Large Hub (i.e., the coverage will grow to include resources at every scheduled service airport that is 0.05% of US enplanements). The compound annual growth rate for TravelingWiki in 2025 is 400%, and the airport coverage will have tripled in a matter of months during the end of 2H 2025.
TravelingWiki Foundation has also built out its portfolio of sports inventory to support its operations, including some of the leading sports card inventory globally; examples include Autographed Sports Cards with: Shohei Ohtani, Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Roman Anthony, Bobby Witt, Jr., Junior Caminero, Jesus Made, and Alexander Ovechkin. TravelingWiki Foundation has also acquired some of the leading rookie cards of the leading sports figures including Mickey Mantle and Michael Jordan. All such inventory is sold to support TravelingWiki's travel resources, which are provided free of charge to the US Government and to the traveling public.
The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter notes, "TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the opportunity to grow the breadth of services offered to the 20M we serve via the Cabinet of the most recent two White Houses (Biden and Trump) within TSA Cares/DHS."
Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com
