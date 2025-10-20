TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the opportunity to grow the breadth of services offered to the 20M we serve via the Cabinet of the most recent two White Houses (Biden and Trump) within TSA Cares/DHS Post this

TravelingWiki Foundation has also built out its portfolio of sports inventory to support its operations, including some of the leading sports card inventory globally; examples include Autographed Sports Cards with: Shohei Ohtani, Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Roman Anthony, Bobby Witt, Jr., Junior Caminero, Jesus Made, and Alexander Ovechkin. TravelingWiki Foundation has also acquired some of the leading rookie cards of the leading sports figures including Mickey Mantle and Michael Jordan. All such inventory is sold to support TravelingWiki's travel resources, which are provided free of charge to the US Government and to the traveling public.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter notes, "TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the opportunity to grow the breadth of services offered to the 20M we serve via the Cabinet of the most recent two White Houses (Biden and Trump) within TSA Cares/DHS."

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

