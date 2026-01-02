TravelingWiki Launches Houston-Sports.com With Jan 10th (Sat Night) Sports Card Event; Meets TX Gov Greg Abbott; Will Host CES 2026 Sports Event; Appear Across TX

TravelingWiki Foundation announces its hosting of a January 10th Houston Area Card Show Saturday Night Sports Card Night after leading Sports Card programming at CES 2026 and contemporaneous with appearances with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and separate sports appearances in Austin, Houston & Dallas.

HOUSTON, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation, the largest non-profit resource center globally assisting 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities with aviation mobility resources across 75 US Airports, announces its launch of http://houston-sports.com and hosting of a January 10th Houston Sports Card Night (to be held at the Houston Card Show at Hyatt Regency, 1000 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX) after leading Sports Card programming at CES 2026. TravelingWiki engagement and selling during January 2026 will include leading a Sports Card Event at 9am at Bellagio Las Vegas on January 6 at CES 2026 [FTNT1] and January 2026 sports events throughout Texas in Austin, Houston and Dallas, including the Sports Card Event at the Conroe (Houston Area) Card Show on January 10, 2026 at 6pm and appearances as a vendor at the Austin Card Show (January 2-4, 2026) and the Dallas Card Show (January 15-18, 2026), which included recent appearances with hosts from The Hardline Sports Show at WTCK [1310AM / 96.7FM] (The Ticket Sports Radio, Dallas, TX).