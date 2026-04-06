The expansion of TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform, leveraging Michael Jordan rookie cards offered via MJRookies.com, spotlights TravelingWiki's free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the Final Four 2026, TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of MJRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Michael Jordan for TravelingWiki Foundation's charitable efforts. The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered, including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to leverage the extraordinary career of Michael Jordan to highlight the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community. Access to mobility is critical, and TravelingWiki takes its role in documenting resources for 20M Americans via the Biden & Trump White House Administrations, under TSA Cares, very seriously."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation