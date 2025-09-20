TravelingWIki Now Serves All FAA Large and Medium Sized US Hub Airports (Constituting 0.25%+ of US Enplanements); Commemorates Work with Visit with Deion Sanders Jr

TravelingWiki Now Documents Resources for the Non Visible Disability Community at all FAA Designated Large and Medium Sized (US) Hub Airports; Resources Now Provided in English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Via one of Pennsylvania's most well-known Sports Cards Shows, TravelingWiki Foundation announces it has now launched its documentation of services for the Non Visible Disability Community (via its role as the sole external resource related to documenting Non Visible Disabilities for the TSA Cares Program, part of the US Department of Homeland Security) at over 75 US Airports, including all FAA-Designated "Large" & "Medium" Hub Airports (those constituting individually at least 1% and 0.25% of total US enplanements, respectively).

TravelingWiki Now Offers Free Resources in thirteen languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian.

This work, in travel, sports and beyond, follows extensive engagement with stakeholders associated with professional sports, via recent airport resource documentation. Engagements of TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter at recent events included the briefing of University of Colorado at Boulder's Deion Sanders, Jr. in Atlanta, GA on Special Needs resources and time with Larry Dean, one of the longest serving, still operating sports cards dealers in the United States (selling sports cards since the mid 1950s).

The full list of the 75+ US Airports served via TravelingWiki Foundation includes:

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

Albuquerque Airport (ABQ)

Appleton Airport (ATW)

Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Austin Airport (AUS)

Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI)

Boise Airport (BOI)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Bradley International Airport (BDL)

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Airport (CID)

Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Chicago Midway Airport (MDW)

Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Colorado Springs Airport (COS)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Daniel K Inouye Honolulu International Airport (HNL)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Des Moines Airport (DSM)

Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ)

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL)

Fort Wayne Airport (FWA)

Grand Rapids Gerald R Ford International Airport (GRR)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

Jacksonville Airport (JAX)

JFK Airport (JFK)

John Glenn International Columbus (CMH)

John Wayne Orange County (SNA) Airport

Kahului Airport (OGG)

LaGuardia Airport (New York) (LGA)

Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

Long Beach Airport (LGB)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (San Juan, PR) (SJU)

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Manchester, NH Airport (MHT)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Minneapolis Airport (MSP)

Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Nashville Airport (BNA)

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

Oakland Airport (OAK)

Eppley Airfield - Omaha Airport (OMA)

Ontario Airport (ONT)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Palm Beach Airport (PBI)

Palm Springs Airport (PSP)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX)

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

Portland (OR) International Airport (PDX)

Raleigh Durham Airport (RDU)

Sacramento Airport (SMF)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Salt Lake City Airport (SLC)

San Antonio Airport (SAT)

San Diego Airport (SAN)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose (CA) Airport (SJC)

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA)

Seattle International Airport (SEA)

Sioux Gateway Airport (SUX)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Tampa Airport (TPA)

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Washington Dulles Airport (IAD)

Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA)

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, "TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the expansion of the resources being delivered to serve the 20M Americans in the Non Visible Disability community."

