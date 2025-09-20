TravelingWIki Now Serves All FAA Large and Medium Sized US Hub Airports (Constituting 0.25%+ of US Enplanements); Commemorates Work with Visit with Deion Sanders Jr

TravelingWiki Now Documents Resources for the Non Visible Disability Community at all FAA Designated Large and Medium Sized (US) Hub Airports; Resources Now Provided in English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Via one of Pennsylvania's most well-known Sports Cards Shows, TravelingWiki Foundation announces it has now launched its documentation of services for the Non Visible Disability Community (via its role as the sole external resource related to documenting Non Visible Disabilities for the TSA Cares Program, part of the US Department of Homeland Security) at over 75 US Airports, including all FAA-Designated "Large" & "Medium" Hub Airports (those constituting individually at least 1% and 0.25% of total US enplanements, respectively).
TravelingWiki Now Offers Free Resources in thirteen languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian.
This work, in travel, sports and beyond, follows extensive engagement with stakeholders associated with professional sports, via recent airport resource documentation. Engagements of TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter at recent events included the briefing of University of Colorado at Boulder's Deion Sanders, Jr. in Atlanta, GA on Special Needs resources and time with Larry Dean, one of the longest serving, still operating sports cards dealers in the United States (selling sports cards since the mid 1950s).
The full list of the 75+ US Airports served via TravelingWiki Foundation includes:
Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (ATL)
Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI)
Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
Bradley International Airport (BDL)
Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF)
Cedar Rapids, Iowa Airport (CID)
Charleston International Airport (CHS)
Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)
Colorado Springs Airport (COS)
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
Daniel K Inouye Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
Denver International Airport (DEN)
Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ)
Grand Rapids Gerald R Ford International Airport (GRR)
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)
Indianapolis International Airport (IND)
John Glenn International Columbus (CMH)
John Wayne Orange County (SNA) Airport
LaGuardia Airport (New York) (LGA)
Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)
Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (San Juan, PR) (SJU)
Kansas City International Airport (MCI)
Miami International Airport (MIA)
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)
Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
Eppley Airfield - Omaha Airport (OMA)
Orlando International Airport (MCO)
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport (PHX)
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
Portland (OR) International Airport (PDX)
St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)
San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Seattle International Airport (SEA)
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
Tulsa International Airport (TUL)
Washington Dulles Airport (IAD)
Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA)
The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, "TravelingWiki's expected growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the expansion of the resources being delivered to serve the 20M Americans in the Non Visible Disability community."
