TravelingWiki Now Serves Portfolio of US Large & Medium Hubs Constituting 88% of US Enplanements in 13 Global Languages

TravelingWIki Foundation, Following its Expansion of Services at all FAA Large & Medium Sized Hubs, Now Offers Services to 20M Americans for 88% of Total US Enplanements in 13 US Languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces it now profiles and serves 88% of all US enplanements with its documentation of services at over 75 US Airports, including all FAA-Designated "Large" and "Medium" Sized Hub Airports (those constituting individually at least .25% of total US enplanements).

TravelingWiki's offering of services for 88% of US enplanements occurs as the platform now offers free resources in thirteen languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian.