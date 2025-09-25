TravelingWiki Now Serves Portfolio of US Large & Medium Hubs Constituting 88% of US Enplanements in 13 Global Languages

TravelingWIki Foundation, Following its Expansion of Services at all FAA Large & Medium Sized Hubs, Now Offers Services to 20M Americans for 88% of Total US Enplanements in 13 US Languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian
DENVER, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelingWiki Foundation announces it now profiles and serves 88% of all US enplanements with its documentation of services at over 75 US Airports, including all FAA-Designated "Large" and "Medium" Sized Hub Airports (those constituting individually at least .25% of total US enplanements).
TravelingWiki's offering of services for 88% of US enplanements occurs as the platform now offers free resources in thirteen languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, Japanese, Hebrew, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, Twi, Vietnamese & Russian.
The work of TravelingWiki Foundation in travel, sports and beyond follows extensive engagement with stakeholders associated with professional sports.
The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, "TravelingWiki's growth in 2025 is 400%, and TravelingWiki deeply values the opportunity to now cover most US enplanements and facilitate the promotion of our resources with legendary partnerships, including recently with the world renowned Pink's of Hollywood, alongside many of the world's leading figures, demonstrating the commitment of TravelingWiki as to the needs of the 20M with Non Visible Disabilities."
Media Contact
Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], www.TravelingWiki.com
SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation
Share this article