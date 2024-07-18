Travellers' Choice Awards Recognize Ocean Adventures, Columbus, and Selvatica for the Excellence

"We are committed to creating unforgettable experiences in harmony with the environment and ensuring fair workspaces. We innovate to benefit our collaborators, visitors, and communities." Post this

Visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a pirate tour on a themed ship, relax in the world's only floating spa, get thrilled on a high-speed boat, snorkeling in Punta Cana or have an educational interaction with Dolphins, Sharks, and Stingrays.

On the other hand, Selvatica has been chosen for 20 consecutive years by travelers from all over the world due to the fun extreme adventures offers, such as zip lines, bungee swings, and ATVs, as well as the incredible attention from its staff, whose warmth and positive energy contribute to visitors having the best experience.

Our recognition stems from the diligent work we have undertaken, both internally and externally, across every aspect of our brands. This steadfast commitment has enabled us to consistently refine and elevate our offerings, ensuring unparalleled quality and satisfaction.

We are proud to be acknowledged for the third consecutive year in Expansión magazine's Ranking of Responsible Companies, reflecting our commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance practices.

Additionally, for 19 consecutive years, we have been recognized as a Socially Responsible Company (ESR), thanks to our dedication to aligning our practices with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Principles of the Global Compact.

"We are committed to creating and sharing unforgettable experiences in harmony with the environment, to taking actions that give back a little of what our planet provides us, and to guaranteeing workspaces where our associates can develop personally and professionally in a fair and equitable manner. We will continue to innovate our practices to be better every day because our company has much to offer our collaborators, our visitors, and the communities where we are present" Commented Dulce Marchan, Human Value Manager of The Dolphin Company.

Lastly, the Columbus Romantic Dinner Cruise at our Marina Aquatours has been part of this exclusive group of favorite activities, destinations, hotels, and restaurants for over 11 years. It is a unique romantic tour that takes visitors around the Nichupté Lagoon while offering a delicious three-course dinner and live saxophone music.

We are very happy to know that our visitors enjoy the experiences at our parks and marinas, but above all, we are very grateful to our team of collaborators. While the activities we offer are highly attractive, it is they who make these moments truly unforgettable.

About The Dolphin Company

For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to over 21 million visitors at its more than 30 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while also educating visitors about the importance of animal welfare. For more information, please visit https://thedolphinco.com/contact-us/

