Travera announces publication of groundbreaking clinical data from their disruptive Rapid Therapy Selection (RTS) Test™

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A cutting-edge study titled "Cellular Mass Response to Therapy Correlates with Clinical Response for a Range of Malignancies" has been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Precision Medicine, shedding light on a promising and potentially disruptive approach to cancer therapy selection. The study, led by Mark M. Stevens and Robert J. Kimmerling of Travera, explores the clinical feasibility and accuracy of using live-cell mass response measurements to predict patient drug sensitivity.

"Our study suggests that our Rapid Therapy Selection Test has unique potential to offer improved therapy selection for cancer patients, offering a more broadly inclusive and personalized approach," said Mark Stevens, co-author, co-founder, and VP of Clinical Development for Travera.

Patients with advanced-stage cancer often face limited treatment options, and genomics-based approaches offer benefits to only a fraction of patients. This study introduces mass response testing, the basis of Travera's RTS Test™, as a therapy-agnostic and broadly applicable approach, demonstrating its potential as a tool for a wide range of cancer patients. The study shows a strong correlation with clinical responses for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The inherent value of cell mass-based RTS is enhanced by its 48-hour turnaround time and compatibility with various sample formats—fast enough to provide impactful clinical information with broad applications independent of how the tumor is sampled. The study supports both the technical feasibility and broad clinical applicability of Travera's RTS Test™, emphasizing the need for future validation studies. Travera continues to seek key research partnerships for this very reason.

The study, which can be found HERE, was published online on January 18, 2024, involving 104 patients with solid (69) and hematological (35) malignancies, and showed that mass response testing was able to be conducted on 78% of cases while maintaining a 48-hour turn-around-time. The clinical correlation of test results to patient outcomes highlights its unique potential for guiding therapy selection. In the 41 cases matched to clinical outcomes, mass response demonstrated high concordance with clinical response, with an odds ratio of 14.8 (P = 0.0003) and a predictive accuracy of 80% (P = 0.0026). MRT was shown to be applicable across various specimen formats, including needle biopsies, malignant fluids, bone marrow aspirates, and blood samples.

"We are excited about the potential impact of our technology for cancer patients who are seeking more personalized answers. The high concordance between Travera's Rapid Therapy Selection Test and clinical responses across cancer and sample types underscores its clinical feasibility for a wide range of malignancies. We take great pride in continuing the work of bringing this technology into the mainstream." Rob Kimmerling, co-author, co-founder, and Chief Technical Officer of Travera



Travera assists oncologists in selecting treatments for their patients with our revolutionary cancer therapy guidance test that predicts which cancer drugs are most likely to be effective for each cancer patient. Using a disruptive single-cell measurement technology invented at MIT that measures the ex vivo growth response of live tumor cells to candidate drugs, Travera has overcome the problems that have prevented the many previous generations of therapy guidance tests from being effective in clinical practice. Travera's 2-day Rapid Therapy Guidance™ test enables patients who are running out of therapeutic options to discover additional options and continue their battle against cancer.

