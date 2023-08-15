Traverse Group, Inc. Ranks No. 1045 on the 2023 Inc. 5000!

"We are incredibly honored and proud to accept our place in the Inc. 5000 class of 2023." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Clint Lazenby, co-founder of Traverse Group, Inc., spoke about that hard work and dedication as one of their success drivers when asked about this Inc. 5000 recognition. "Being recognized by Inc. 5000 is a great honor. This is a great validation of the work our teammates have done and the accomplishments they have achieved together. Putting our client's needs first has enabled us to grow with them in a sustainable way and demonstrate true partnership, and we thank them for the opportunity to work with them."

Traverse Group, Inc. is focused on improving all aspects of the retail experience for its clients. Retail has morphed into an ecosystem with numerous channels and overwhelming supply chain and technology requirements. At Travers Group, Inc., they believe the best minds augmented with the most effective technology are the way to succeed. To accomplish this, they buy, invest, and build new businesses to meet the needs of their clients. In short? They invest behind you.

In order to better support their clients, they are building capabilities throughout the ecosystem by investing in technologies companies, buying eCommerce and DTC sites, managing warehousing and pick/pack/ship, becoming a wholesaler, and offering the best brokerage services available with business strategy, full range insights, and data management. They are a company dedicated to helping companies improve their business, and with an abundance of resources and knowledge in their arsenal, their company's tagline of "Helping brands traverse online and offline retail" truly seems to fit.

CONTACT:

JD Hayes

Traverse Group, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact

Anji Peacock, Big Deal Marketing LLC, 1 4799258819, [email protected], https://bdmarketing.com/

SOURCE Traverse Group, Inc.