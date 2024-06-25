Travertine secures $8.5 million to reduce waste and emissions in mining, fertilizer, and cement production

"The global energy transition is driving huge demand growth for critical elements... as well as the sulfuric acid needed to extract and refine them. Travertine maximizes value and brings circularity to these processes." —Laura Lammers, PhD, founder and CEO of Travertine Post this

Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, plans to support the scaling of the Travertine Process for decarbonizing cement production.

"The global energy transition is driving huge demand growth for critical elements such as lithium, copper, and phosphorus, as well as the sulfuric acid needed to extract and refine them," said Laura Lammers, PhD, founder and CEO of Travertine. "Travertine maximizes value and brings circularity to these processes. Partnering with major industrial leaders like Holcim is critical to building a new decarbonized economy at scale."

In addition to funding, Travertine will benefit from access to Holcim's large network of global operations and longstanding technical expertise in everything from material science to carbon capture and beyond.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, USA, Travertine spun out of Lammers' lab at the University of California, Berkeley in 2022. Travertine received one of the first pre-purchases of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from the Frontier Climate Fund and has won multiple awards, including Chemical & Engineering News' Top Startups to Watch in 2022, BloombergNEF Pioneers Award in 2023, and a DOE ARPA-E grant.

Travertine has successfully upcycled sulfate waste from major fertilizer and mining companies across the globe in its fully-integrated, continuous-flow pilot and is currently focused on engineering and scale-up for a first commercial demonstration plant.

To speak with the Travertine team about eliminating sulfate byproducts, increasing sulfuric acid capacity, using green hydrogen, or reaching net-zero targets with permanent CDR credits, contact the team at www.travertinetech.com.

About Travertine

Travertine is enabling carbon-negative, zero-waste critical element extraction for mining and fertilizer operations around the world. The Travertine Process was inspired by natural rock weathering and mineralization, which is the way the Earth naturally regulates CO2 in the atmosphere. Travertine is leveraging this natural process along with the scale, speed, and economics of heavy industry to eliminate chemical waste and permanently store CO2. Travertine is based in the climate tech and outdoor hub of Boulder, CO, USA with a team of engineers and scientists dedicated to building practical solutions to climate change. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.

