Travertine selected by Arianne for partnership on next-gen phosphate technology

Arianne's high-quality igneous apatite rock from its Lac à Paul mine in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region will be used as feedstock for Project Greystone. Travertine's phosphate process produces PPA from rock phosphate ore using recycled sulfuric acid to eliminate phosphogypsum waste, while producing carbon-neutral or carbon-negative materials for cements. Testing is ongoing to advance engineering for the Phase 1 commercial facility.

"The global energy transition is driving huge demand growth for critical elements such as phosphorus," said Laura Lammers, PhD, founder and CEO of Travertine. "Partnering with Arianne is an important step toward our goal of building a new circular economy at scale for the next generation of phosphates production."

"This agreement is a significant milestone in our efforts to advance our work surrounding the transformation of our phosphate into PPA," said Raphael Gaudreault, chief operating officer of Arianne Phosphate.

Canada currently imports 100% of its phosphate requirements — a critical mineral for food production as well as a key ingredient in LFP batteries. The partnership roadmap advances through progressively larger PPA projects to reduce the production cost while building an all-North American supply chain through offtake partnerships with LFP CAM, battery, and auto OEMs.

About Travertine

Travertine was founded in 2022 to solve one of the most pressing problems in the mining industry: producing vital elements without creating mountains of waste. Our proprietary electrochemical technology completely converts phosphate ore concentrate into valuable products - phosphoric acid, cementitious materials, and co-produced critical elements - closing the loop between the extraction and construction industries for cleaner chemical production. Our gypsum-free, solvent-free process will become the standard for next generation, cleaner purified phosphoric acid production. To learn more, visit www.travertinetech.com.

About Arianne

Arianne Phosphate Inc. is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 with little or no contaminants. Arianne Phosphate is the only large-scale source specializing in the extraction of independent phosphate rock. More information on the company is available at https://www.arianne-inc.com.

