Travis Electrical Service Launches New Website, Aims to Enhance Customer Experience

Following several months of team research and planning, the improved online platform strives to highlight their vast range of services for customers with various needs – whether industrial, commercial or residential.

"We want people to know the extent of what we do," TES Vice President Reagan Thomas said. "We are capable of doing anything from the largest project to the smallest project. We can change your ceiling fan or your light fixtures, build a new retail facility or do industrial maintenance. There really isn't a project too big or small for us."

The new website contains intuitive menus and organized content about their industrial, commercial and residential services. There, users can find information related to office build-outs, motor controls, generators and transfer switches, security lighting, electrical outlets, hot tubs and pools, troubleshooting and repair, EV chargers, surge protection, recreational spaces and much more.

As an alternative to calling the TES office, customers now have the additional option to schedule a consultation or request a service directly through the website by filling out a simple form at traviselectricalservice.com/residential. Residential customers can also book directly online by clicking "Book Now" on the site's contact page at traviselectricalservice.com/contact-us. Clients can access this information easily on the go, as the responsive design is optimized for smartphones and desktops alike.

Online visitors can read customer reviews and testimonials, providing insights into the quality and reliability of Travis Electrical Service. Introductory videos also help tell the story of TES, from its creation by Chris Travis in 2007 to its current partnerships and large-scale capabilities.

Company Core Values of Trust, Excellence, Service and Team Player are paramount for TES leadership and team members. "We hope to be able to serve more and more people in a way that elevates our industry," Thomas explained. "We believe that providing excellence in service will create peace of mind for both our clients and our team. It's win-win!"

To learn more about TES, visit the new website at traviselectricalservice.com, connect through facebook.com/TravisElectricalService or call 931-542-2878.

The vision of Travis Electrical Service is to build lifelong relationships with its customers based upon its unwavering Core Values of Trust, Excellence, Service and Team player. TES extends these Values to their team members, clients, vendors and the community. A family-owned business that has been serving Clarksville, Tennessee, and its surrounding communities since 2007, Travis Electrical provides top quality commercial, industrial and residential services for homes and businesses.

Dawn Bramblett, Travis Electrical Service, 731-608-7650, [email protected], traviselectricalservice.com

