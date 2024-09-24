Travis Electrical Service Partners With Habitat for Humanity to Help Deserving Local Family

"Their mission aligns perfectly with our Core Value of Service, which encompasses bringing the highest quality service to our community. This project has been very rewarding for our team, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity." Post this

The proud new homeowners of this residence will be the Shipp family, consisting of David, Tahishia, and 16-year-old Trinity. Members of the Shipp family, along with representatives from Habitat, the Hilldale United Methodist Church and other volunteer contributors, gathered on Washington Street Saturday morning, September 7, for a joyful ground breaking ceremony.

According to Jake Travis, Service Manager for Travis Electrical Service, TES involvement with the Habitat for Humanity team started at the planning stage and is now being brought into reality by a group of people who truly want to see their friends and neighbors thrive.

"It has been our pleasure to work with Habitat for Humanity," Travis said. "Their mission aligns perfectly with our Core Value of Service, which encompasses bringing the highest quality service to our community. This project has been very rewarding for our team, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity."

Those interested in learning more about TES may visit their brand new website at traviselectricalservice.com to read customer testimonials, explore a list of services or request more information. One can also connect through facebook.com/TravisElectricalService or by calling 931-542-2878.

The vision of Travis Electrical Service is to build lifelong relationships with its customers based upon its unwavering principles of trust, excellence, service and being a team player. A family-owned business that has been serving Clarksville, Tennessee, and its surrounding communities since 2007, Travis Electrical provides top quality commercial, industrial and residential services for homes and businesses.

