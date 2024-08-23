Travis Electrical Service to Serve as Electrical Contractor for Fort Campbell's Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum

"To be chosen as the electrical contractor, and to be part of this special project for our city, matters." Post this

Having previously been met with funding delays and other obstacles, this new museum has been 30 years in the making and will highlight the military history and service of Fort Campbell soldiers. Since 1956, the Don F. Pratt Museum has served this purpose within the gates of the military post, but space limitations and time-consuming checkpoint security sparked the need for a more advantageous location.

The new museum will cover 41,000 square feet of exhibit space – over four times larger than the current location – and will be located outside the military gates, making it much more accessible to visitors.

"Having been in the Clarksville area for a long time as a company, we know that this project has been in the works for quite a while and is very important to the community," Travis Electrical Service Vice President Reagan Thomas said. "To be chosen as the electrical contractor, and to be part of this special project for our city, matters."

The core values of TES – Trust, Excellence, Service and Team Player – pertain not only to the company's relationship with their clients but also to their role in the local community. As a former firefighter himself, President and owner Chris Travis is passionate about their company's support of first responders, 101st soldiers and military veterans. The company regularly donates a portion of their profits to the scholarship program Folds of Honor. Many TES team members are also veterans themselves, so support for the military runs deep.

Thomas believes that the TES passion for people, as well as their high standards for quality, helped to lead them to this opportunity. "We care about the relationships with our community and with our clients," she added. "It's important to us that we do what we say we're going to do, and we actively work to be partners with contractors. When problems arise, we work hard to be part of the solution, and when problems come up that are out of our hands, we still help to make sure that deadlines are met. We're looking forward to doing our part to ensure this project runs smoothly and on schedule."

