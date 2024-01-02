Travis Poling Joins Sexton Lawn & Landscape Team as Landscape Construction Supervisor

Sexton Lawn & Landscape is delighted to announce the appointment of Travis Poling as our new Landscape Construction Supervisor.
DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sexton Lawn & Landscape is delighted to announce the appointment of Travis Poling as our new Landscape Construction Supervisor. Travis, a longstanding trusted partner, has been an integral part of the Sexton family, operating his carpentry and construction company, "Kudzu Construction."
Bringing a wealth of experience from years of collaboration, Travis embodies a unique blend of outside industry knowledge, efficiency strategies, and an in-depth understanding of both company and industry dynamics. His role as Landscape Construction Supervisor is a natural progression, given his exceptional contributions and commitment to excellence over the years.
Travis's history with Sexton Lawn & Landscape has been marked by trust and collaboration. As the owner of Kudzu Construction, he has consistently delivered outstanding results, aligning seamlessly with Sexton's commitment to quality and client satisfaction.
We are thrilled to witness the progress our construction crews will experience under Travis's watchful eye. His strategic approach and innovative tactics are poised to elevate the level of quality delivered to our clients, ensuring that Sexton remains at the forefront of the landscaping industry.
Travis's addition to our leadership team signals an exciting chapter for Sexton Lawn & Landscape. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance our construction capabilities, fortify client relationships, and continue delivering unparalleled landscaping solutions.
Travis said, "I am excited to be on this journey with Sexton's. Looking forward to providing the best client experience in 2024."
Media Contact
Katie Wilson, Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc., 1 251-626-3309, [email protected], https://www.sextonlandscapes.com/
SOURCE Sexton Lawn & Landscape, Inc.
Share this article