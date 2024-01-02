Travis Poling Joins Sexton Lawn & Landscape Team as Landscape Construction Supervisor

I have personally known Travis for years and have always been impressed with his discipline and eye for detail. I am excited to have a man like Travis helping to guide our landscape construction teams; and I know everyone, from our clients to our team members, will benefit from his leadership. - Sid Post this

Travis's history with Sexton Lawn & Landscape has been marked by trust and collaboration. As the owner of Kudzu Construction, he has consistently delivered outstanding results, aligning seamlessly with Sexton's commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

We are thrilled to witness the progress our construction crews will experience under Travis's watchful eye. His strategic approach and innovative tactics are poised to elevate the level of quality delivered to our clients, ensuring that Sexton remains at the forefront of the landscaping industry.

Travis's addition to our leadership team signals an exciting chapter for Sexton Lawn & Landscape. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance our construction capabilities, fortify client relationships, and continue delivering unparalleled landscaping solutions.

Travis said, "I am excited to be on this journey with Sexton's. Looking forward to providing the best client experience in 2024."

