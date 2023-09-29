Trax Announces Trax Connector on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

With Trax, Consumer Goods Cloud customers can now benefit from a complete suite of tools to enhance execution, gather valuable data, and boost sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trax today announced it has launched Trax Connector on Salesforce AppExchange empowering companies using Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud to embrace computer vision technology to assess retail execution, drive positive shopper experiences, and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

Trax Connector is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000IEUbpUAH

Trax Connector

Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud customers that utilize the Trax Connector for computer vision technology benefit from:

Trusted and real time data so that sales professionals can pinpoint exactly what is happening in-store by eliminating subjective self-reported data, with the most trusted, granular and accurate retail shelf data sets

Precision execution with rich data and AI that targets the highest value opportunities to drive ROI for commercial teams

Unparalleled insights to enrich performance management processes and advanced analytic models to drive growth access to high quality granular retail execution data

Seamless user experience combined with data integration that drives efficiency and simplification in the commercial processes

Turnkey integration made simple through the AppExchange downloadable package allowing customers using Trax and Salesforce to quickly and easily connect the two solutions

Consumer Goods Cloud is part of the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform for all types of fast moving consumer goods companies—including food and beverage, personal care, health and beauty, and more—helping them to unlock the value chain with a unified platform. With Salesforce, consumer goods companies across the globe can digitally transform their entire business, including driving stronger customer engagement in both B2B and B2C commerce. In addition, CRM Analytics for Consumer Goods delivers an intelligent experience for consumer goods companies by giving reps out-of-the-box KPIs, such as inventory stock outs or percent orders increase per store visit, as well as AI-powered insights and recommendations specifically tailored for their customers.

Comments on the News

"Having Trax's computer vision technology available within the Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud is a win for CPG companies and sales reps," said David Gottlieb , chief revenue officer, Trax. "Not only does the technology transform shelf data into revenue opportunities for brands, but it allows CPG sales reps to focus on execution rather than data collection which is a more efficient use of their time."

", commented Kishan Chetan , SVP of retail consumer goods at Salesforce. "CPG and retail companies must seek greater insights to drive growth in an increasingly disrupted and competitive environment," commented Kishan Chetan , SVP of retail consumer goods at Salesforce. "Trax's ability to digitize the retail shelf and provide trusted insights on current in-store conditions directly to sales teams through the Salesforce platform enables companies to make highly informed decisions about their retail strategies."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, Consumer Goods Cloud, Einstein Analytics and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Trax

Trax's mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax's retail platform allows customers to understand and improve what is happening on the shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers.

Many of the world's top CPG companies, emerging brands, and retail leaders use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, autonomous data collection methods, and on-demand merchandising capabilities. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, Budapest and Israel. To learn more about Trax visit http://www.traxretail.com.

