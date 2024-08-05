Trax Appoints Brittany Billings as Chief Marketing Officer

"We have a unique opportunity to continue transforming retail through data and technology. I'm excited to strengthen Trax's position as an industry leader, build valuable partnerships with our customers, and foster a great place to work for our people." Post this

At Trax's shopping rewards app Shopkick, Billings led all marketing efforts overseeing both B2C and B2B initiatives. She was responsible for integrated marketing, customer acquisition and retention, social media, demand generation, creative services, partnerships, and corporate communications.

"Brittany has been instrumental in Trax's overall growth and transformation, developing innovative strategies and customer experiences to engage consumers and drive incremental value for our global CPG and retailer partners," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Trax. "Her expertise and proven track record make her the ideal leader to enhance Trax's global marketing efforts and support our continued expansion."

Billings' appointment aligns with Trax's strategic growth initiatives and vision to enhance its current, and develop future, solutions by utilizing proprietary data and technologies (image recognition, AI and computer vision) to deliver actionable insights that will transform every shopping experience in the world.

"In my new role at Trax, I see a fantastic opportunity to bring to life impactful strategies that go beyond just marketing," Billings said. "We have a unique opportunity to continue transforming retail through data and technology. I'm excited to strengthen Trax's position as an industry leader, build valuable partnerships with our customers, and foster a great place to work for our people."

Prior to joining Trax, Billings held leadership positions at Hudson's Bay Company, Gilt, and Olivela.

About Trax Retail

Trax's mission is to enable brands and retailers to harness the power of digital technologies to produce the best shopping experiences imaginable. Trax's retail platform allows customers to understand and improve what is happening on the shelf, in every store, all the time so they can focus on what they do best – delighting shoppers.

35 of the world's top 50 CPG companies along with leading retailers and emerging brands use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

As pioneers in computer vision, Trax continues to lead the industry in innovation and excellence through the development of artificial intelligence-powered solutions, autonomous data collection methods, and on-demand merchandising capabilities. Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, Hungary, Beijing, Mexico and Israel, serving customers in more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.traxretail.com.

