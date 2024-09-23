Trax Appoints Karan Khanna as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Seasoned Technical Leader from Amazon, Mediaocean, Microsoft, and Salesforce to Usher in Next-Gen Technology for Optimal Retail Execution and Consumer Engagement
BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trax Retail, the retail data and technology company revolutionizing retail through data-driven AI, today announced the appointment of Karan Khanna as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Khanna will lead all global technology initiatives for Trax, overseeing product development and driving innovation across the company's product and engineering teams.
Khanna has over two decades of experience in the tech industry, leading global teams and delivering top-tier solutions across diverse categories, including enterprise productivity, advertising infrastructure, and digital media. Before assuming the CPTO role at Trax, he served as the CTO at Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, where he led a 400+ person global engineering team. During his tenure, Khanna played a pivotal role in integrating AI-driven solutions, re-organizing teams, and transforming Mediaocean's technology stack, leading to significant increases in productivity, agility, and growth.
"Karan has a proven track record of delivering top-tier software solutions and spearheading large-scale engineering projects," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Trax. "His expertise will be critical as we extend our market-leading capabilities and launch next-gen technology solutions for the retail industry and beyond. His experience will make a significant and positive impact on our leadership team and the broader organization."
Prior to Mediaocean, Khanna co-founded 4C Insights and served as its CTO, where he grew the engineering team and developed a cloud-native ad tech platform used by major media agencies and brands. The platform contributed to the company's impressive revenue growth, leading to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners.
Khanna has held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, Amazon, and Microsoft, where he led various product and technology teams. At Amazon, he was part of the core team responsible for the exponential growth of the Kindle content business. At Microsoft, he contributed to the development of key products like Microsoft Office, Works, and Dynamics, and holds two patents for Microsoft Excel.
"Trax's leadership in applying AI-driven image recognition technology and data is solving real problems for a massive market, and I am certain my experience will seamlessly complement the company's achievements," said Khanna. "I'm looking forward to building on Trax's strong AI foundation for image recognition, execution, and engagement technologies to propel the company to the next level of value-creating offerings."
About Trax
Powered by leading technology and proprietary data, Trax connects brands, retailers, and shoppers, setting the standard for retail excellence. Trax's AI-powered platform uniquely combines solutions that provide unparalleled data-driven signals to leading global CPGs and retailers to deliver real-time data, retail execution, and consumer engagement to increase ROI.
Twenty-nine of the world's top 50 CPG companies, along with leading retailers and emerging brands, use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.
Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, France, Hungary, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Israel, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.traxretail.com.
Contact
[email protected]
Media Contact
Juliette Wheeler, Trax Retail, 6302800329, [email protected], https://traxretail.com/
SOURCE Trax Retail
Share this article