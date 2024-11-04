Trax Appoints Kendra Ricenbaw as Chief Customer Experience Officer

"Her strategic insight and expertise will be critical as we enter the next era of Trax and look to optimize the experience we offer to our clients." Post this

"Kendra is a proven leader with an impressive track record in driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency at scale," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Trax. "Her global perspective, experience building high-performing, inclusive teams, and implementing technology enhancements aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming the retail landscape through data and AI-powered technology. Her strategic insight and expertise will be critical as we enter the next era of Trax and look to optimize the experience we offer to our clients."

Ricenbaw joins a powerhouse executive team, including Brittany Billings as Chief Marketing Officer and Karan Khanna as Chief Product and Technology Officer, who together embody Trax's commitment to optimizing retail with data-driven solutions that address real-world challenges.

Before joining Trax, Ricenbaw led teams of over 1,000 professionals, built scalable capabilities, enhanced operational rigor, and implemented technology improvements across various customer experience and leadership positions at Gusto, where she both drove and increased customer satisfaction and long-term operational sustainability. Before Gusto, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Western Union where she managed a global team of over 5,000 professionals. Her strategic leadership led to the implementation of innovative technologies and methodologies that improved customer sentiment, retention, and operational efficiency, while also enhancing the employee experience.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the reimagined Trax and to work alongside our newly appointed, powerhouse C-suite team to build upon the company's solid foundation of innovation and customer excellence," said Ricenbaw. "Trax has a unique ability to harness data-driven solutions that solve real challenges in retail, and I look forward to working with the team to elevate the customer experience and drive even greater value for our partners."

Ricenbaw has lived and worked in multiple countries, including Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United States, giving her a well-rounded understanding of diverse global markets. As Trax embarks on its next chapter, the company is well-positioned to redefine retail technology and Ricenbaw's addition to the team reinforces this commitment with top talent driving change in the largest industry globally.

About Trax

Powered by leading technology and proprietary data, Trax connects brands, retailers, and shoppers, setting the standard for retail excellence. Trax's AI-powered platform uniquely combines solutions that provide unparalleled data-driven signals to leading global CPGs and retailers to deliver real-time data, retail execution, and consumer engagement to increase ROI.

Twenty-nine of the world's top 50 CPG companies, along with leading retailers and emerging brands, use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.

Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, France, Hungary, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Israel, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.traxretail.com.

