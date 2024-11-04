Trax Appoints Kendra Ricenbaw as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Experienced Leader to Drive Customer Experience and Operations Strategy for the Retail Tech Innovator as it Deploys its New Data-Driven AI Solution
BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trax Retail, the data and technology company revolutionizing retail through data-driven AI, today announced the appointment of Kendra Ricenbaw as Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO). In this role, Ricenbaw will lead the company's global customer experience and operations strategy, overseeing the execution of Trax's industry-leading solutions to enhance CPG and retailers' satisfaction.
Ricenbaw's appointment follows a series of strategic C-suite hires driven by new CEO Gary Laben, who joined the company in March of this year to accelerate Trax's ongoing commitment to transforming retail technology to the benefit of manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike. Ricenbaw brings over two decades of experience leading global teams across both established Fortune 500 corporations and fast-growing tech environments. Throughout her career, she has consistently delivered customer-centric solutions that drive results for clients and their teams, demonstrating her commitment to fostering long-term relationships that lead to sustainable growth. At Trax, she will be responsible for optimizing the customer experience journey and delivering personalized solutions to help CPG and retail partners fully leverage Trax's technology for maximum impact within their organizations.
"Kendra is a proven leader with an impressive track record in driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency at scale," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Trax. "Her global perspective, experience building high-performing, inclusive teams, and implementing technology enhancements aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming the retail landscape through data and AI-powered technology. Her strategic insight and expertise will be critical as we enter the next era of Trax and look to optimize the experience we offer to our clients."
Ricenbaw joins a powerhouse executive team, including Brittany Billings as Chief Marketing Officer and Karan Khanna as Chief Product and Technology Officer, who together embody Trax's commitment to optimizing retail with data-driven solutions that address real-world challenges.
Before joining Trax, Ricenbaw led teams of over 1,000 professionals, built scalable capabilities, enhanced operational rigor, and implemented technology improvements across various customer experience and leadership positions at Gusto, where she both drove and increased customer satisfaction and long-term operational sustainability. Before Gusto, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Western Union where she managed a global team of over 5,000 professionals. Her strategic leadership led to the implementation of innovative technologies and methodologies that improved customer sentiment, retention, and operational efficiency, while also enhancing the employee experience.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the reimagined Trax and to work alongside our newly appointed, powerhouse C-suite team to build upon the company's solid foundation of innovation and customer excellence," said Ricenbaw. "Trax has a unique ability to harness data-driven solutions that solve real challenges in retail, and I look forward to working with the team to elevate the customer experience and drive even greater value for our partners."
Ricenbaw has lived and worked in multiple countries, including Lithuania, the Netherlands, and the United States, giving her a well-rounded understanding of diverse global markets. As Trax embarks on its next chapter, the company is well-positioned to redefine retail technology and Ricenbaw's addition to the team reinforces this commitment with top talent driving change in the largest industry globally.
About Trax
Powered by leading technology and proprietary data, Trax connects brands, retailers, and shoppers, setting the standard for retail excellence. Trax's AI-powered platform uniquely combines solutions that provide unparalleled data-driven signals to leading global CPGs and retailers to deliver real-time data, retail execution, and consumer engagement to increase ROI.
Twenty-nine of the world's top 50 CPG companies, along with leading retailers and emerging brands, use Trax's shelf monitoring, analytics, merchandising, activation, and shopper engagement solutions at scale to drive positive shopper experiences and unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale.
Trax is a global company with hubs in the United States, Singapore, France, Hungary, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Israel, serving customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.traxretail.com.
Media Contact
Juliette Wheeler, Trax Retail, 6302800329, [email protected], https://traxretail.com/
SOURCE Trax Retail
Share this article