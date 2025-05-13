TRAX Awarded $10.5M Army Tropic Regions Test Center Support Services Contract

We are proud to continue supporting the Army's Tropic Regions Test Center in its mission to provide testing to verify readiness of equipment and technologies for potential conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region and other tropical environments globally. Post this

Under this new contract, TRAX will support the testing of a wide variety of military electronic systems, materials, vehicles, weapons and equipment. Services include test planning, logistics support, coordination, execution, data collection and analysis, and reporting of the tests unique to tropic environments.

With the award of this contract, TRAX will provide the U.S. Army and the Army Test and Evaluation Command with 40 years of service in support of their missions. TRAX is a leader in providing test and evaluation services for the Department of Defense, conducting natural environments testing across temperate, desert, tropical and arctic regions.

In 2024, TRAX was also awarded the $692 million Aberdeen Test Center Support Services contract, making the company the only defense T&E contractor to support five Army test centers: Aberdeen Test Center, Yuma Proving Ground (including Arctic Regions and Tropic Regions Test Centers) and Dugway Proving Ground.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S., and in Panama and Suriname. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

