TRAX Awarded Prime Spots on GSA OASIS+ Professional Services Contract

This award reinforces TRAX's commitment to delivering innovative, results-driven technical, engineering and logistics solutions that advance customer missions with near-term impact and long-term advantage.

TRAX's proven expertise includes cutting-edge Test and Evaluation, quality Engineering and IT services, and comprehensive Logistics and Outsourced Support services, enabling the company to meet the evolving needs of defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies.

Under this governmentwide, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, TRAX can further build on its decades of experience supporting government agencies and the Department of Defense. OASIS+ streamlines access to service-based solutions. Each IDIQ has a base period of five years, plus one five-year option period.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S. and Central America and the Caribbean. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

