TRAX Named a 2026 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

TRAX maintains a strong pledge to recruit, hire and retain veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve. The company values the leadership, training, character and discipline these individuals bring to both the organization and the broader American workforce.

TRAX also prioritizes opportunities for military spouses, recognizing their resilience, adaptability and the unique skills they offer. As part of its recruiting outreach, the company extends this message:

"We know you are there to support your military spouse with their mission and we are here to support yours. Our recruiting team is standing by to guide you in your transition from the military to a continued rewarding career at TRAX."

The Military Friendly® designation is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for this honor. Results are determined through a rules-based algorithm that evaluates employer programs, hiring outcomes and support for military-connected employees.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S., and in Panama and Suriname. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.

