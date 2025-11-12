TRAX Named a 2026 Military Friendly® Employer and Military Friendly® Spouse Employer

Silver-level designation reflects company's sustained commitment to hiring members of the military community
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRAX International Corporation, a leading provider of test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services to U.S. federal government agencies, has been named a 2026 Military Friendly® Employer at the Silver level, advancing from Bronze last year. The company also earned the Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation. TRAX was recognized in the under $500 million in revenue category.
"Earning the Military Friendly® Silver Employer designation reflects our continued commitment to creating meaningful career pathways for members of the military community," said Brian J. Clark, TRAX CEO and president. "Veterans, service members and military spouses bring exceptional skill, integrity and dedication to our workforce — and they strengthen our ability to serve our defense customers with excellence."
TRAX maintains a strong pledge to recruit, hire and retain veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve. The company values the leadership, training, character and discipline these individuals bring to both the organization and the broader American workforce.
TRAX also prioritizes opportunities for military spouses, recognizing their resilience, adaptability and the unique skills they offer. As part of its recruiting outreach, the company extends this message:
"We know you are there to support your military spouse with their mission and we are here to support yours. Our recruiting team is standing by to guide you in your transition from the military to a continued rewarding career at TRAX."
The Military Friendly® designation is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for this honor. Results are determined through a rules-based algorithm that evaluates employer programs, hiring outcomes and support for military-connected employees.
The full list of 2026 Military Friendly® Employers is available online.
About TRAX International Corporation
TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S., and in Panama and Suriname. Visit www.traxintl.com for more information or to apply for an open position.
Media Contact
Joelle Shreves, TRAX International, 1 7039940783, [email protected], www.traxintl.com
SOURCE TRAX International
Share this article