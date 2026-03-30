TRAX Secures $727M Army YPG Mission Test Support Services Recompete

For more than four decades, TRAX has supported the ATEC mission by providing test and evaluation support to the U.S. Army. We're proud and honored to continue this work with YPG. Post this

"ATEC sets the standard in test and evaluation, ensuring soldiers have equipment that is fully tested and ready for the fight," said Brian J. Clark, TRAX CEO and president. "For more than four decades, TRAX has supported the ATEC mission by providing test and evaluation support to the U.S. Army. We're proud and honored to continue this work with YPG."

"Our YPG team is one of the finest in ATEC," added Brian Thompson, TRAX senior vice president. "With 35 years of proven performance on this contract, we are committed to maintaining excellence in delivering mission-critical support for the U.S. Army and its soldiers, helping reduce risk, avoid costly failures and build warfighter trust in new capabilities."

The scope of the contract spans the full spectrum of test and evaluation functions. As the Army integrates advanced tools such as AI, digital twins and high-fidelity modeling, TRAX will help ensure emerging technologies are proven in realistic, combat-like scenarios before being deployed.

TRAX is the only defense T&E contractor to support six Army test centers: Aberdeen Test Center, Yuma Proving Ground (including Arctic Regions and Tropic Regions Test Centers), Dugway Proving Ground and White Sands Missile Range.

About TRAX International Corporation

TRAX is a leading provider of professional and technical services for U.S. federal government agencies, and energy solutions for commercial clients. TRAX specializes in test and evaluation, engineering and IT, and logistics and outsourced services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has operations across the U.S., and in Panama and Suriname. Visit for more information or to apply for an open position.

Media Contact

Joelle Shreves, TRAX International, 1 (703) 994-0783, [email protected], www.traxintl.com

SOURCE TRAX International