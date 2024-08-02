Trazeetravel.com Announces Winners of Its Annual Awards

The web publication for the traveling millennial announces the 10th annual The Trazees winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 10th year for the web publication's awards.

Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–40, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.

"It's an honor to be announcing the 10th The Trazees! I can vividly remember the idea that sparked trazeetravel.com and now we've reached a decade of The Trazees. Our readers are a well-qualified bunch to help us name this elite group of winners," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 The Trazees!"

Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Aug. 15, 2023–April 16, 2024. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel.com and in the digital edition of Trazee Travel, available now on PressReader and Media Carrier. The winners will be honored Aug. 12 at an awards event at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 The Trazees:

Favorite International Airline

United Airlines

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline Alliance

oneworld

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Aircraft Type

Airbus A350

Favorite Airline Website

Alaskaair.com

Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Africa

Royal Air Maroc

Favorite Airline in Asia

China Airlines

Favorite Airline in Europe

TAP Air Portugal

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in Mexico

Aeromexico

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in the Middle East

Etihad Airways

Favorite Airline in North America

Air Canada

Sixth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline in South/Central America

COPA Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Green Airline

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airline App

Delta Air Lines

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Premium Economy Class, Asia

Air Premia

Favorite Premium Economy Class, Europe

Air France

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Premium Economy Class, South/Central America

LATAM Airlines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Premium Economy Class, United States

Delta Air Lines

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Overall Airport in the World

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in Africa

Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town, South Africa

Favorite Airport in Asia

Incheon International Airport

Favorite Airport in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Favorite Airport in North America

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in the Middle East

Hamad International Airport, Doha

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport in South/Central America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Sixth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Dining

Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Airport Shopping

Miami International Airport

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping

Dubai Duty Free

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Africa

Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town, South Africa

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Asia

Singapore Changi Airport

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Europe

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East

Dubai Duty Free

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in South/Central America

Bogotá El Dorado International Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Individual Hotel

Aman New York

Favorite Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain

Autograph Collection Hotels

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Website

Marriott.com

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World

Marriott Bonvoy

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia

Aman Resorts, Hotels & Residences

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico

Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection

10th Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East

Raffles Hotels & Resorts

Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central America

Accor Hospitality

Favorite Green Hotel

Aloft

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Hotel App

Hyatt

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Country

Greece

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Worldwide City

Seoul

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Honeymoon Destination

Bermuda

Favorite Adventure Destination

Taiwan

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Foodie City

New Orleans, Louisiana

Second Consecutive Year

Friendliest City

Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic United States

Ocean City, Maryland

Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern United States

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Fifth Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Southeast United States

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)

Fort Lauderdale

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)

Sarasota

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Florida (Panhandle)

Fort Walton Beach

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Gulf

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Fourth Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Texas

Corpus Christi

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Southern California

Santa Monica

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Northern California

Monterey

Favorite Beach Town, Pacific Northwest

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Lanai

Lanai City

Third Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Oahu

Kaimukī

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Big Island

Hilo

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Kauai

Kapa'a

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Maui

Wailuku

Favorite Car Rental Company

SIXT

Favorite Tour Operator

G Adventures

Favorite Luggage Brand

Samsonite

Favorite Credit Card

UnitedSM Explorer Credit Card from Chase

Seventh Consecutive Year

Favorite Credit Card Design

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card

Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature® Card

Second Consecutive Year

Favorite Cruise Line

AmaWaterways

To learn more, visit trazeetravel.com daily.

About trazeetravel.com

trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

