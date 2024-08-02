Trazeetravel.com Announces Winners of Its Annual Awards

The web publication for the traveling millennial announces the 10th annual The Trazees winners
YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, announces the annual winners of The Trazees. This is the 10th year for the web publication's awards.
Trazeetravel.com is aimed at travelers ages 25–40, designed and created by the same demographic. Updated daily, Trazee Travel delivers fresh content on a range of travel topics.
"It's an honor to be announcing the 10th The Trazees! I can vividly remember the idea that sparked trazeetravel.com and now we've reached a decade of The Trazees. Our readers are a well-qualified bunch to help us name this elite group of winners," said Kimberly Inlander, editor in chief. "Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 The Trazees!"
Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected Aug. 15, 2023–April 16, 2024. Read more about the winners on trazeetravel.com and in the digital edition of Trazee Travel, available now on PressReader and Media Carrier. The winners will be honored Aug. 12 at an awards event at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 The Trazees:
Favorite International Airline
United Airlines
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline Alliance
oneworld
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Aircraft Type
Airbus A350
Favorite Airline Website
Alaskaair.com
Favorite Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus
Seventh Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Africa
Royal Air Maroc
Favorite Airline in Asia
China Airlines
Favorite Airline in Europe
TAP Air Portugal
Seventh Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in the Middle East
Etihad Airways
Favorite Airline in North America
Air Canada
Sixth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in South/Central America
COPA Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Green Airline
Delta Air Lines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline App
Delta Air Lines
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Premium Economy Class, Asia
Air Premia
Favorite Premium Economy Class, Europe
Air France
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Premium Economy Class, South/Central America
LATAM Airlines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Premium Economy Class, United States
Delta Air Lines
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Overall Airport in the World
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in Africa
Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town, South Africa
Favorite Airport in Asia
Incheon International Airport
Favorite Airport in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Favorite Airport in North America
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in the Middle East
Hamad International Airport, Doha
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport in South/Central America
Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
Sixth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Shopping
Miami International Airport
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping
Dubai Duty Free
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Africa
Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town, South Africa
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Asia
Singapore Changi Airport
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in Europe
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East
Dubai Duty Free
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Duty-Free Shopping in South/Central America
Bogotá El Dorado International Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Individual Hotel
Aman New York
Favorite Hotel Chain
Marriott Hotels
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Lifestyle Hotel Chain
Autograph Collection Hotels
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Website
Marriott.com
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Rewards Program in the World
Marriott Bonvoy
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Asia
Aman Resorts, Hotels & Residences
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Europe
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
10th Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel Chain in the Middle East
Raffles Hotels & Resorts
Favorite Hotel Chain in South/Central America
Accor Hospitality
Favorite Green Hotel
Aloft
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Hotel App
Hyatt
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Country
Greece
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Worldwide City
Seoul
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Honeymoon Destination
Bermuda
Favorite Adventure Destination
Taiwan
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Foodie City
New Orleans, Louisiana
Second Consecutive Year
Friendliest City
Nashville, Tennessee
Favorite Beach Town, Northeast United States
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Atlantic United States
Ocean City, Maryland
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern United States
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Southeast United States
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Favorite Beach Town, Florida (East)
Fort Lauderdale
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Florida (West)
Sarasota
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Florida (Panhandle)
Fort Walton Beach
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Gulf
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Fourth Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Texas
Corpus Christi
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Southern California
Santa Monica
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Northern California
Monterey
Favorite Beach Town, Pacific Northwest
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Lanai
Lanai City
Third Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Oahu
Kaimukī
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Big Island
Hilo
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Kauai
Kapa'a
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Hawai'ian Islands, Maui
Wailuku
Favorite Car Rental Company
SIXT
Favorite Tour Operator
G Adventures
Favorite Luggage Brand
Samsonite
Favorite Credit Card
UnitedSM Explorer Credit Card from Chase
Seventh Consecutive Year
Favorite Credit Card Design
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Cruise Line Credit Card
Celebrity Cruises Visa Signature® Card
Second Consecutive Year
Favorite Cruise Line
AmaWaterways
Quint Status
Favorite International Airline
United Airlines
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airline in Mexico
Aeromexico
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Airport Dining
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Country
Greece
Fifth Consecutive Year
Favorite Beach Town, Mid-Southern U.S.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Fifth Consecutive Year
Hall of Fame
Favorite Hotel Chain in Mexico
Fiesta Americana Travelty Collection
10th Consecutive Year
To learn more, visit trazeetravel.com daily.
About trazeetravel.com
trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
Media Contact
Kimberly Inlander, Trazee Travel, 2673645811, [email protected], globaltravelerusa.com
SOURCE Trazee Travel
