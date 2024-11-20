Trazeetravel.com Honors Legacy of Joey Fecci with Joey Fecci Award for Culinary Excellence

Application now open for inaugural award in 2025

YARDLEY, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trazee Travel, a web publication and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com, is honored to announce the Joey Fecci Award for Culinary Excellence. The inaugural award will be named in 2025 to honor the life and legacy of Joseph D. Fecci, who passed away in April 2024 at the young age of 26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the time of his passing, Fecci was in the early stages of opening his own restaurant following his role as chef de cuisine at Yolan at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville. The award was officially launched when trazeetravel.com celebrated the 2024 winners of The Trazees (its reader-voted awards) at The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nashville, in August 2024.

Public relations professionals can nominate up-and-coming professional hotel chefs under the age of 40 for this honor. Nominated chefs should show passion, dedication, originality, creativity and leadership, qualities Fecci embodied and lived every day. The application requires a 200-word essay detailing how the chefs meet the above criteria, how they embody the spirit of Fecci and why they deserve this recognition.

Fecci's memory will live on at Yolan, where his influence remains strong after his untimely passing. He had been in the kitchen from a young age; held his first restaurant job at 15; and graduated from The Culinary Institute of America before working at Aureole, Charlie Palmer's Michelin-starred flagship, and Per Se in New York City. Fecci was born and raised in Somers, New York, and is remembered as a bright light of positivity and inspiration in the lives of everyone he touched. Aside from his love of cooking, he enjoyed golf, skiing and sharing meals with loved ones. He was a passionate New York sports fan and his family and all who knew him miss him dearly.

Fecci's passion for food and wine was matched only by his dedication to fitness and running. On April 27, 2024, he participated in the Rock 'n' Roll St. Jude's Run in Nashville, where he collapsed just a few miles from the finish line. Despite immediate medical attention, Fecci was unable to be revived. In honor of his memory and dedication to the culinary arts, the family has established the Joey Fecci Foundation, a Tennessee 501c3 organization. This foundation will administer a culinary scholarship program in his memory, supporting aspiring chefs who wish to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy of culinary excellence. Learn more at joeyfeccifoundation.org.

Applications for the 2025 Joey Fecci Award for Culinary Excellence are now open on trazeetravel.com.

About trazeetravel.com

trazeetravel.com targets the sought-after 25–40-year-old traveler. A network of journalists updates travelers daily with content on subjects of unique interest to this demographic, covering a wide range of topics. Trazee Travel is the ultimate source of information for this group of intrepid young travelers. According to MRI Simmons, Trazee readers average 17 foreign trips every three years, with more than 90 percent holding passports. Traditional banner advertising is complemented with sponsored content and creative digital marketing, including Trazee on the Go and sponsored html newsletters. Editorial newsletters include TrazeeMail and Trazee slideshow, sent weekly. Each year, trazeetravel.com awards The Trazees, the favorite travel brands as selected by the readers of trazeetravel.com.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

