TRC acquires Paustenbach & Associates, a Leader in Toxicology, Exposure Science and Risk Assessment

"Dr. Paustenbach is a globally renowned thought leader in the area of health sciences and toxicology," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "As the number of regulations increase to address environmental and health issues, Paustenbach & Associates will bolster our capabilities to help companies and governments understand the impact and risks of these regulations."

P&A has provided scientific expertise at over 500 depositions and 30 trials. Additionally, P&A routinely publishes peer-reviewed publications on the most pressing occupational and environmental challenges – PFOA/PFOS drinking water standard, coal ash, contaminated foods, airborne emissions, occupational diseases, Prop 65 compliance, contaminated sites, and a variety of other topics.

"TRC's environmental expertise made this a natural fit for Paustenbach & Associates," said President Dennis Paustenbach. "Together we can unlock new opportunities and help our clients tackle any problem that involves chemicals, improving sustainability for their products, workplaces and communities."

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, advised Paustenbach and Associates.

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCCompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

