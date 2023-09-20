TRC and Snohomish County PUD, Transforming Utility Operations with Managed Software as a Service for Meter Data Management

"TRC partnered closely with Snohomish PUD throughout the project, leveraging our deep industry experience in advanced metering to implement MDMS in the cloud," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of TRC's Intelligent Grid Solutions sector. Tweet this

Snohomish PUD selected TRC Managed Software as a Service (MSaaS), making it the first North American utility to use a TRC cloud-based delivery model for MDMS. MSaaS gives Snohomish PUD all the benefits of MDMS along with advanced security, data privacy and quick implementation, without having to make additional IT investments.

TRC implemented the Siemens EnergyIP® product, managed the integration, and will continue the day-to-day operations management for the MDMS, including software updates and data security as well as cloud services.

"TRC has been a strong implementation partner and we're excited to continue to partner with TRC to help manage the complexity that comes with maintaining and monitoring an enterprise-level Meter Data Management System," said Adam Peretti, PUD Manager AMI Technologies and Jason Bruss, PUD Manager ITS Application. "Leveraging TRC's expertise enables the District to extend beyond just AMI billing and provide many of the benefits that come with a next generation AMI system."

Headquartered in Everett, Wash., Snohomish PUD is implementing its Connect Up program to give customers more control over their energy usage through detailed energy and water usage, flexible billing, and same-day meter service all while reducing carbon emissions with fewer PUD vehicles on the road.

"TRC partnered closely with Snohomish PUD throughout the project, leveraging our deep industry experience in advanced metering to implement MDMS in the cloud," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of TRC's Intelligent Grid Solutions sector. "By executing this next generation smart metering platform, Snohomish PUD is improving the customer experience, saving money, and reducing their carbon footprint."

To learn more about TRC's intelligent grid solutions for utilities, visit https://www.trccompanies.com/markets/power-and-utilities/digital-grid-solutions/.

About Snohomish PUD

Snohomish PUD is the second largest publicly owned utility in Washington. The PUD serves over 365,000 electric customers and about 23,000 water customers with a service territory covering over 2,200 square miles, including all of Snohomish County and Camano Island.

About TRC Companies

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 7,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

