TRC Companies Accepted as NASA Satellite Data Early Adopter

TRC was accepted as an Early Adopter by identifying an existing use that would benefit from NISAR data: conserving drinking water by locating underground leaks from pipes. TRC plans to use NISAR data to help clients with water conservation, energy efficiency and climate resiliency.

The potential for water savings in the U.S. is massive. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) estimates that every day nearly 6 billion gallons of treated drinking water is lost due to leaking municipal water main pipes in the U.S.

"Using satellite data is significantly more cost effective than the current method for finding and repairing leaks," says Beth Baxter, Associate Director, Energy Efficiency at TRC. "With state-of-the-art satellite data, we will help clients future-proof their water supply systems and proactively decide where to focus resources while furthering water conservation and climate resiliency."

Water loss can have multiple consequences for utilities, including system contamination, decreased revenue, undue stress on source water supplies, unnecessary capital improvements, customer service disruption and excessive production costs. Due in part to leaks and aging infrastructure, the U.S. EPA estimates that the U.S. will need to spend up to $200 billion over the next 20 years to upgrade transmission and distribution systems.

"TRC collaborates with our clients to make the Earth a better place for the communities we serve through technology and problem-solving," said Mike Caranfa, Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy at TRC. "We're proud to be an Early Adopter for the NASA-ISRO satellite mission to help save water and energy through smart use of data."

