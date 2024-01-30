TRC Companies announces Vijay Gudivaka as Environmental & Infrastructure President

"Vijay brings a fresh perspective and deep industry knowledge to the role," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "Vijay will pave the way for finding synergies within the commercial process to broaden client relationships and drive growth for TRC as a whole." Post this

"Vijay brings a fresh perspective and deep industry knowledge to the role," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "Vijay will pave the way for finding synergies within the commercial process to broaden client relationships and, ultimately, drive growth for both businesses and TRC as a whole."

Prior to joining TRC, Gudivaka held leadership roles as President, North America & Global SVP for Ideagen (an Hg Capital company), and Chairman & CEO of E2 Manage Tech (acquired by Arcadis). Earlier in his career, he founded Enverdant, an Environmental, Health, Safety & Sustainability strategy and technology firm (acquired by ERM) and prior to that held various leadership roles at Trinity Consultants.

"I am privileged to join a 50+ year-old, industry leading company dedicated to making the Earth a better place to live," said Gudivaka. "Supported by our main financial partner, Warburg Pincus, TRC is poised to deliver significant growth as clients turn to us to tackle some of their most pressing environmental and infrastructure challenges. In conjunction with superb capabilities in our Power, Intelligent Grid Solutions and Field Solutions Teams, our ~8,000 employees are uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions to clients along their energy transition, compliance, performance and operational excellence journey."

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that support the Energy Transition. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's ~8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results, solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission & Distribution. Learn more at http://www.TRCCompanies.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/trc_companies, https://www.linkedin.com/company/trc-companies-inc and https://www.facebook.com/TRCCompanies/

