TRC Companies Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Hire in Europe

"Miki Deric will play a pivotal role in leading our efforts to further grow TRC's presence in Europe through organic and inorganic growth along with building a strong leadership team, network of partners and a robust roster of clients," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of Intelligent Grid Solutions.

Deric joins TRC with extensive experience helping utilities solve critical challenges, with a specialized focus on strategic planning, business processes, operational models, decision-making frameworks and operational practices. With a portfolio spanning over 30 utility clients, industry suppliers and associations across North America and Europe, Deric has demonstrated his expertise in driving impactful solutions within the utilities sector.

"Miki will play a pivotal role in leading our efforts to further grow our presence in Europe through organic and inorganic growth along with building a strong leadership team, network of partners and a robust roster of clients," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of Intelligent Grid Solutions at TRC. "As technology advances, utilities are facing a more integrated and complex utility system. TRC has the expertise to develop unique resolutions to these challenges."

Utilities worldwide are faced with aging infrastructure, a rapidly changing energy mix, major advancements in technology, shifting customer demands and evolving policy. TRC delivers IT/OT solutions, cutting-edge grid modernization services, expert GIS-technology support and tailored managed services and solutions. TRC's services are coupled with LemurTM, an enterprise-grade mobile software solution that seamlessly delivers integrated, intuitive tools for work order management, asset management and more.

"TRC brings deep industry knowledge to support utilities throughout Europe," said Deric. "By expanding our presence, we can help utilities #EmbraceTheShift to successfully navigate the complex challenges presented by the energy transition."

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With over 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory & consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering as we navigate the energy transition. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, they achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

