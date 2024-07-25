TRC Companies Further Invests in Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability with Executive Hire

"Jason will play a pivotal role in leading our efforts to further grow our Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability business," said Vijay Gudivaka, President, Environment & Infrastructure at TRC. Post this

Brezski has a combined skill set of EHS&S and technology leadership and has spent nearly his entire career working to ensure workforce safety and environmental health through the deployment of technological innovation. His efforts have resulted in a proven record of performance improvement and successful collaborations with critical functions such as engineering, facilities, construction, legal, sustainability, occupational health, robotics, information technology and security.

"Jason will play a pivotal role in leading our efforts to further grow our EHS&S business. Jason has consistently driven EHS&S performance improvements by examining each organization's unique vision and goals and skillfully applying the People, Process, and Technology change management framework to define strategy and tactics to drive successful governance, risk, compliance and performance outcomes," said Vijay Gudivaka, President, Environment & Infrastructure at TRC. "Increasing demand for EHS&S services in the market is driving growth, innovation and change. The markets we serve are evolving, and TRC has gained market recognition for our exceptional capabilities in this area."

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Anne Bonelli, TRC Companies, 303-881-8496, [email protected], www.trccompanies.com

SOURCE TRC Companies