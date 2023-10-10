TRC Companies, Inc. Acquires Advanced Civil Technologies (ACT), Expanding Highway Design, Public Works and Transportation Services in Southern California

"ACT adds strength to our transportation offerings and broadens our ability to assist clients in Southern California," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "ACT will help us meet the needs in California with a focus on climate change, resilience, and safety." Tweet this

ACT has partnered with numerous agencies, including Orange County Transportation Authority, LA Metro, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, Riverside County Transportation Commission, Federal Highway Administration, and various Caltrans districts. ACT has provided innovative solutions to major transportation challenges that expedite schedules and significantly reduce project costs.

"ACT and TRC are well positioned to help our clients in California address infrastructure challenges in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way," said Todd Wager, President of Infrastructure at TRC. "We are excited to welcome ACT to the TRC family. We share a common culture and commitment to enhancing roadways and transportation networks for the communities we serve."

ACT's CEO Jamal Salman added: "Our transportation expertise compliments TRC's deep engineering and environmental skills. Clients can expect to see numerous benefits with broadened capabilities, specialized resources, and internationally recognized expertise."

