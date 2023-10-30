TRC Companies Inc. debuts at No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis

TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm, ranked No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis.
WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm, ranked No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis.
This is the first time TRC has appeared on the list of the top environmental firms in the world. The rankings are based on environmental and sustainability consulting revenue. TRC was named "a company to watch" by Environment Analyst for being a first-time entrant and for placing in the top 10.
"We're delighted to be recognized by Environment Analyst," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "Our ranking underscores our commitment to addressing the challenges presented by climate change and the energy transition. Being ranked is not just an acknowledgement of our efforts, it's a testament to our dedication to a sustainable future and TRC's vision to make the earth a better place."
About TRC Companies
Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that address local needs. For more than 50 years, we have set the bar for clients who require consulting, construction, engineering, and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 7,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Anne Bonelli, TRC Companies, 13038818496, [email protected], www.trccompanies.com
SOURCE TRC Companies
