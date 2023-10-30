TRC Companies Inc. debuts at No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis

TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm, ranked No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis.

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), an environmentally focused and digitally powered global solutions firm, ranked No. 8 on Environment Analyst's Global Environmental and Sustainability Consulting Competitor Analysis.

This is the first time TRC has appeared on the list of the top environmental firms in the world. The rankings are based on environmental and sustainability consulting revenue. TRC was named "a company to watch" by Environment Analyst for being a first-time entrant and for placing in the top 10.