TRC Companies, Inc. selected to participate in Department of Energy (DOE) Multi-State Clean Hydrogen Hub

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC) has been selected to participate in the Department of Energy (DOE) multi-state clean hydrogen hub. TRC is part of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) consortium that was chosen by the DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) to negotiate for award to establish a clean hydrogen hub in Appalachia.

ARCH2 will leverage diverse regional resources to build a safe, sustainable clean hydrogen hub that can scale and integrate into a national clean H2 network. The Appalachian region is the ideal location for a clean hydrogen hub, due to its unique access to ample low-cost natural gas feedstock, vast industrial end-user demand, workforce and technology capability, and carbon sequestration potential.

"With our roots firmly planted in innovation 60+ years ago, TRC is proud to be part of the ARCH2 team and play a role in accelerating the clean energy transition in the U.S.," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "ARCH2 is a win-win for the environment and the Appalachian region with good-paying jobs in an industry poised for growth. We are thrilled to leverage our state of the art, environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions to further advance the use of hydrogen as clean fuel."

Battelle will serve as the overall Program Manager and prime recipient of ARCH2 funding from DOE/OCED and will lead a world-class Program Management Office team, including GTI Energy, Allegheny Science & Technology (AST), and TRC.

"Hydrogen hubs are an important step in advancing the use of hydrogen as a cost-effective and clean fuel," said Denise Brinley TRC's Vice President, Hydrogen Market Leader. "TRC is honored to be selected as part of this crucial project that will further clean and safe energy in the nation."

