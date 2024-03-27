TRC Companies Ranked No. 8 in Environment Analyst's Top 100 Global Environmental and Sustainability Consultancy Firms

"Our ranking reflects TRC's commitment to helping our clients adapt to the challenges presented by a changing climate," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. Post this

"Our ranking reflects TRC's commitment to helping our clients adapt to the challenges presented by a changing climate," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "In our role as a leader and partner in the energy transition, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients to create new pathways for the world to thrive."

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Innovator. TRC is a global firm providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions that support the Energy Transition. For more than 55 years, we have set the bar for clients who require advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, combining science with the latest technology to devise solutions that stand the test of time. TRC's more than 8,000 professionals serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from conception to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. We break through barriers for our clients and help them follow through for sustainable results. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

