TRC Companies Receives Two Awards from the Environmental Business Journal

A core focus of GNA's business is working with commercial fleet operators to develop and execute clean fleet strategies that achieve economic and sustainability goals, navigate regulatory requirements and maximize the financial benefits through public incentives. GNA also works with leading truck and vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure developers, and technology and fuel providers to bring advanced transportation and energy solutions to market. GNA produces events and tradeshows, notably its flagship Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo.

E-Waste Cleanup

EBJ also selected TRC for a Project Merit award for leading the e-waste investigation, remediation/cleanup and collaborative management of the regulatory process for the former Tatooine Industries facility in Burns, Wyoming. TRC removed 1.2 million pounds of e-waste and 83,000 pounds of leaded glass, recycling approximately 75 percent of the e-waste at the facility, which operated as an e-waste recycling facility from 2010 to 2014. The abandoned and blighted property posed risks to the community, including safety concerns, fire damage, illicit operations and illegal dumping. TRC helped to bring this important facility back into community use. A lease agreement is pending that is expected to result in positive economic benefits through increased jobs and tax revenues.

"We are honored to be recognized by EBJ for the GNA acquisition as well as for our work at the former Tatooine Industries facility," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "Both of these awards speak to our strategy of helping our clients adapt to changing landscapes, both for the energy transition and the environment. For 55 years, we have been providing resilient and sustainable strategies for our clients and the communities we serve. These awards are a testament to our work and our legacy of making the Earth a better place to live."

